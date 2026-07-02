New York’s Highest Court Rules That Prevailing Wage Obligations Cannot Be Contracted Away

In a consequential decision for the construction and services industries, the New York Court of Appeals has made clear that prevailing wage obligations under New York Labor Law § 220 are mandatory, non-waivable...

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Executive Summary

In a consequential decision for the construction and services industries, the New York Court of Appeals has made clear that prevailing wage obligations under New York Labor Law § 220 are mandatory, non-waivable, and embedded in every covered public works contract as a matter of law. By way of background, prevailing wages are the minimum hourly rate of pay and fringe benefits that employers are legally required to pay workers on public works projects and specific publicly funded private developments. The total prevailing wage consists of two parts: a strict hourly cash wage and supplements (fringe benefits such as health insurance, pensions, and paid time off).

In Walton v. Comfort Systems USA (Syracuse), Inc., decided on June 23, 2026, the Court rejected two common contractor defenses—(1) reliance on contract language omitting or disclaiming prevailing wage obligations and (2) shortened contractual limitations periods. The Court held that both are ineffective to relieve employers of their obligation to pay prevailing wages on public works contracts.

Bottom line: If the work is covered, the obligation applies—regardless of what the contract says.

Key Takeaways

Prevailing Wage Requirements Attach Automatically

The Court unequivocally held that Labor Law § 220 is effectively written in to every covered public works contract, and specifically held that:

Contract silence as to this issue is irrelevant

Express disclaimers are ineffective

Contractors cannot shift or avoid their statutory obligations through drafting

The Court held further that workers performing qualifying work may enforce these rights as third-party beneficiaries, even where the contract contains no prevailing wage language.

Practical Impact: Contract terms no longer provide a viable shield against prevailing wage liability. The employer’s obligation to pay prevailing wages turns entirely on whether the statute applies to the work performed.

Contractual Limitations Periods Will Not Bar Claims

The Court also invalidated a contractual statute of limitations provision in the public works contract at issue, holding that:

Prevailing wage claims arise from a statutory mandate, not merely contract

Workers—who do not negotiate these provisions—cannot be bound by them

Enforcing shortened deadlines would undermine the statute’s protective purpose

Practical Impact: Employers face expanded litigation windows and reduced ability to dispose of claims on procedural grounds.

Background

The case was filed in federal district court but involved wage and hour claims under state law by technicians performing installation, inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire alarm, sprinkler, and security systems on public projects. While the projects were undisputedly public works, the governing contracts were inconsistent—some included prevailing wage provisions, others were silent, and some affirmatively disclaimed the obligation to pay prevailing wages.

The employer argued that:

No liability could exist absent an express contractual promise, and

The employee claims were time-barred under a one-year contractual provision

After the district court agreed, on appeal the Second Circuit certified key questions to the New York Court of Appeals. The resulting decision firmly resolves these issues in favor of expansive worker protections.

Why This Decision Matters

This ruling clarifies the risk landscape for contractors, subcontractors, and service providers operating on public projects in New York by:

Eliminating drafting-based defenses : Contract language can no longer be used to narrow or eliminate prevailing wage obligations

: Contract language can no longer be used to narrow or eliminate prevailing wage obligations Expanding potential liability : Workers (even as third-party beneficiaries) may pursue breach of contract claims even where agreements are silent or contradictory

: Workers (even as third-party beneficiaries) may pursue breach of contract claims even where agreements are silent or contradictory Limiting early claim dismissal strategies : Procedural defenses based on contractual time limits are unlikely to succeed

: Procedural defenses based on contractual time limits are unlikely to succeed Importantly, the decision reinforces that prevailing wage protections are not merely contractual—they are statutory rights that the courts will actively safeguard.

Recommended Actions

Given the Court’s clear directive, employers should take immediate steps to mitigate risk:

Reevaluate project classifications : Confirm whether Labor Law § 220 applies to all aspects of work performed—not just construction

: Confirm whether Labor Law § 220 applies to all aspects of work performed—not just construction Audit compensation practices : Ensure prevailing wages are paid wherever there is potential statutory coverage

: Ensure prevailing wages are paid wherever there is potential statutory coverage Review subcontractor compliance : Liability exposure may arise if subcontractors fail to pay prevailing wages

: Liability exposure may arise if subcontractors fail to pay prevailing wages Update internal controls : Implement or reinforce strong compliance tracking for service, inspection, and maintenance work

: Implement or reinforce strong compliance tracking for service, inspection, and maintenance work Reassess litigation strategy: Do not rely on contractual defenses that are no longer viable

Conclusion

The Court of Appeals’ decision in Walton leaves little room for ambiguity: prevailing wage obligations are unavoidable where the statute applies, and courts will not permit contract terms to dilute those protections. Contractors and service providers operating in New York’s public sector should assume heightened scrutiny, be prepared for aggressive litigation, and act proactively to align pay practices with this clarified legal standard.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.