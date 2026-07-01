New York Legislature Advances Proposed No Severance Ultimatums Act Imposing Additional Requirements For Severance Agreements

On June 1, 2026, both chambers of the New York Legislature passed the No Severance Ultimatums Act (the Act) (S372A), which would add a new Section 215-d to the New York Labor Law...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Employment and HR, Wealth Management and Technology topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

On June 1, 2026, both chambers of the New York Legislature passed the No Severance Ultimatums Act (the Act) (S372A), which would add a new Section 215-d to the New York Labor Law to provide employees with expanded rights and protections with respect to severance agreements that include a release of claims against their employer. Although the bill has yet to be sent to the governor’s office, the law will take effect immediately if signed.

If enacted, the Act would impose the following conditions on employers that offer severance to departing New York-based employees, including former employees, in exchange for a release of claims:

Employees must be notified of their right to consult an attorney regarding the severance agreement.

Employees must be provided with at least 21 calendar days to consider the agreement.

Employees may revoke the agreement within seven calendar days following the execution of the agreement, meaning the agreement will not become effective or enforceable until the expiration of such revocation period.

Agreements that fail to comply with the above-listed conditions will be deemed void and unenforceable.

Under the Act, employees may elect to sign the severance agreement prior to the expiration of the consideration period provided the decision is knowing, voluntary, and not induced by the employer through any of the following:

Fraud

Misrepresentation

A threat to withdraw or alter the severance offered under the agreement prior to the expiration of the consideration period

An offer of different terms under the agreement if the employee signs prior to the expiration of the consideration period

Notwithstanding the above, unionized employees may be exempt from these conditions provided the severance agreement (i) specifically acknowledges the provisions of the Act and (ii) is negotiated pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement.

If enacted, the Act will go into effect immediately. While employers would need to revise their severance agreement templates accordingly, compliance with such conditions should be fairly straightforward, as the obligation to provide employees with a 21-day review period in a severance agreement with a release of claims, coupled with a seven-day revocation period following such acceptance, already exists under certain federal and New York state statutes. For example, employers that offer severance to departing employees aged 40 or older in exchange for a release of claims arising under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act will be familiar with the guardrails proposed under the Act. Similarly, Section 5-336 of the N.Y. General Obligations Law already imposes notice, consideration, and revocation requirements (among other requirements) with respect to agreements entered in the context of resolving employee allegations of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation that include nondisclosure provisions.

We will continue to monitor the bill’s progress through the New York Legislature and track any further amendments prior to enactment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.