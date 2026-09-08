Seasonal Hospitality Cannot Be Blind To The Labor Illusion

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are breaking attendance records while struggling to staff the experiences those records depend on. Most operators see a hiring problem, but few recognize the deeper workforce crisis hidden behind operational dashboards that show parks opening and ships sailing. The real challenge lies in understanding why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda and what leading operators are doing differently to address specialized shortages,

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What seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resort operators misread about their own workforce

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are setting attendance and passenger records. They are also finding it harder than ever to staff the experience those records depend on.

Most operators know they have a hiring problem, but few see the deeper one. Leadership reads workforce health off the same dashboard guests see: the park opened, the ship sailed, the lifts spun. That reading is the illusion, and encourages leadership to treat labor costs as a line to minimize. The real story is why it forms, what it hides, and what the operators getting it right are doing differently.

Why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda

In an experience business, labor is not a support function behind the product. It is the product. Guests are paying for the attentiveness of a steward, the skill of a ride technician, and the judgment of a patroller clearing a run before first chair. Revenue, brand, and safety depend on the same people.

Operators say as much themselves. Vail Resorts’ chief human resources officer has described frontline employees at Vail Resorts as “the experience that is the differentiator for our guests.” That belief does not always govern how the workforce gets managed.

The scale of coming demand makes the stakes concrete. Universal opened Epic Universe in 2025 as the first major U.S. theme park in two decades, requiring roughly 14,000 new hires, while Walt Disney World sustains a workforce near 77,000. Cruise lines logged a record 37.2 million passengers in 2025, per the Cruise Lines International Association, and must add more than 20,000 crew in 2026, and roughly 75,000 by 2036, to fill the ships on order.

In the mountains, the swing is as steep: one operator scales from about 7,000 year-round employees to roughly 24,000 in season.

Ships, attractions, and gondolas can be financed and built on a fixed schedule. The workforce to run them cannot be assembled the same way, and at current supply it does not exist in the numbers these plans assume.

The what: Defining the ‘labor illusion’

Coined by researchers Ryan Buell and Michael Norton, the “labor illusion” holds that when a service makes its effort visible, customers value it more, sometimes preferring a slower result that shows the work. These businesses are built on that effect, whether the effort is performed in front of the guest or concealed to make the operation look effortless.

Executives are not immune from this effect. When operating metrics look healthy, leaders assume the workforce producing them is healthy. Often it is not. The season gets delivered through mandatory overtime, compressed training, and falling tenure, and those costs come due later, usually all at once.

Three forces are widening that gap, and each leaves a trace in data most operators already collect. The value of naming them separately is that each has its own leading indicator, visible well before it reaches the guest.

Specialization Wage compression Expectations What is changing Volume of labor gives way to certified skilled labor Rising floors flatten the pay ladder Pay is no longer the only lever Leading indicators Certified coverage per critical asset Pay ratio, veteran to junior staff Second-season return rate What it risks Assets cannot open on schedule Experience exits the hardest roles Raises alone fail to retain

That last force is acute in mountain towns, where housing is scarce, and market rates are steep—rent in Jackson, Wyo., is 78% higher than the nationwide average, per Apartments.com—and where operators rely on foreign workers to fill roles locals will not take. In these markets, housing determines whether a hire is possible at all. On top of that, imported labor is increasingly subject to shifting political winds.

The models otherwise differ, which sharpens the diagnosis. Parks run a domestic, seasonal, hourly workforce competing with every local restaurant and hotel. Cruise lines run a global, contract-based crew that historically drew about 100 applicants per opening, according to the Milken Institute Review, an abundance that masks the same specialized shortfall now hitting technical and officer ranks.

Aggregate hiring numbers can look strong even when the operation remains exposed. Applications received and positions filled measure volume, not whether the people who keep the operation running are in place. An operator can appear fully staffed on paper while still lacking the technicians and patrollers who determine whether rides operate, ships run, and terrain opens.

And when it goes wrong, there is no disguising it. Over the 2024 holidays, roughly 200 unionized ski patrollers went on strike at Park City Mountain Resort over a $2 starting-wage increase. With that small, safety-critical group off the job, less than a quarter of the mountain could open during the busiest week of the year. As a result, the parent’s stock declined, and the company issued pass credits to affected guests. Headcount is a poor proxy for criticality, and a small and specialized group can determine whether the product functions at all.

How CEOs get it wrong

The failure modes are consistent, and most come from acting on the illusion rather than the reality.

Treating labor purely as cost. Thinning the workforce to protect a margin removes part of what generates it. The saving is immediate and easy to measure, while the cost appears later in service quality and repeat visitation, where it is harder to attribute.

Underestimating the load-bearing few. Whether ski patrollers, medical staff, or waitstaff, certain groups have an outsized impact on the service function. They cannot be discounted.

Fixing the wage number and stopping there. Pay matters, but scheduling, progression, and conditions drive turnover on their own. That patrol strike settled only after the deal added parental leave, a clearer pay scale, and raises near $8 an hour for veterans. Pay was the trigger, not the full set of terms required to settle it.

Reacting only after the surface breaks. Settling under pressure costs more than settling early, and leaves less control over the terms. The 2024 Disneyland contract, which lifted the minimum to $24 an hour, was a workable outcome for both sides, but followed a near-stoppage.

How to frame the problem

The CEO who understands the labor illusion treatd the workforce as the engine of enterprise value and asks a sharper set of questions:

Where is service quality actually produced, and which roles are load-bearing for the brand rather than merely numerous?

Where is fragility hiding inside metrics that look fine? Overtime hours, time-to-competence, and the tenure curve often tell a different story than satisfaction scores.

What would fail first if the labor system were stress-tested against a strike, a viral service failure, or a peak-season shortfall?

These questions have no off-the-shelf answers, and peer benchmarks help little when competitors are reading the same incomplete metrics. The point is to establish the real state of the labor system before an event does it involuntarily, and to tie workforce decisions to revenue, brand, and safety rather than to a cost target in isolation.

What good looks like

For evidence that the investment returns more than it costs, look at the operators who have been impacted by labor crunches in the past.

In 2022, Vail Resorts committed $175 million to frontline wages and benefits, raising the minimum across all 37 of its North American resorts and starting roles that require certification, including entry-level patrol, commercial drivers, and maintenance technicians, to $21 an hour. That structure paid for credentials and experience rather than lifting the floor alone, which is the direct counter to wage compression. The company anticipated full staffing and strong resort margin for the North American winter season.

Disney’s Aspire program addresses the progression side. The company pays tuition upfront for hourly employees, with roughly 13,000 of an 80,000-person workforce enrolled and more than 2,500 participants promoted internally. About one in four applicants cites the program as a reason for applying, though graduates are under no obligation to stay. It works as both a recruiting channel and an internal pipeline for the specialized roles that are hardest to hire from outside.

Housing investment follows the same logic. Alterra has committed more than $400 million to addressing the biggest constraint—whether a hire is possible in a mountain market—including workforce-housing renovations and hundreds of new beds. None of these is a complete answer. Each treats the workforce as a system to be designed rather than a cost to be contained.

The window to act is narrower than current results suggest. Specialized shortages, pay compression, shifting expectations, housing, and organizing labor are not separate problems to handle one at a time. They interact, so point fixes fail and the whole system has to be ready at once. Diagnosing actual exposure means tying labor economics to enterprise value and holding enough distance to say what internal reporting will not, which few teams can do mid-season while also running the operation.

The next season is nearly here

So the question for every leadership team is straightforward. Do you know what your workforce can actually deliver next season and in the seasons to come based on your growth plans, and what it would take to make that an advantage rather than a risk? Have you modeled labor demand and costed the impact if you don’t manage to staff for the experience you’re selling?

The labor illusion is no longer invisible—consumers have told us again and again that experiences are a differentiator, and a reason to open their wallets. It’s the fresh-baked cookie at the bottom of the ski hill at 3 p.m., it’s the ski instructor your family books every holiday season, it’s the doctor who both allows the cruise ship to depart and reassures guests when something goes awry.

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