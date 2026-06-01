Foreign Entity Registration: What Every Multi-State Business Should Know

Operating a business across state lines requires careful attention to foreign entity registration requirements. While maintaining an office or employing workers in another state almost certainly triggers registration obligations...

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What You Need to Know:

Maintaining an office, employing workers, or leasing property in another state will almost certainly require your company to register as a foreign entity, while purely virtual or internet-based activities typically fall within the MBCA’s safe harbors for interstate commerce and out-of-state order acceptance. Under door-closing statutes adopted in virtually every state, an unregistered foreign entity may be barred from filing suit to enforce its contracts or pursue claims in that state’s courts until it cures the deficiency, potentially exposing the company to back fees, penalties, and interest as well. A company may fall within the registration safe harbors and have no obligation to register with the Secretary of State, yet still owe state sales tax. Both obligations require independent analysis.



Introduction

Imagine this: You have done everything right. Your company has been providing services to customers in another state for years, you negotiated large contracts, and when a vendor in that state breaches a major contract, you file suit to recover your losses. But the court dismisses your lawsuit before ever reaching the merits, not because your claim lacks substance, but because you never registered to do business there. No chance to present your case. The courthouse door simply closes.

This scenario is not hypothetical. Under the aptly named “door-closing” statutes adopted in virtually every state, a foreign entity doing business in a state without proper registration may be barred from maintaining any action in that state’s courts. For businesses operating across state lines, understanding when registration is required is a matter of preserving the ability to enforce your rights.

What Does “Doing Business” Mean?

Every state requires foreign corporations, LLCs, and other entities to register before “doing business” within its borders. Most states follow the framework established by the Model Business Corporation Act (“MBCA”), which provides in Section 15.02(a) that “[a] foreign corporation may not do business in this state until it registers with the secretary of state...”

Notably, the MBCA does not define “doing business.” Instead, it takes the opposite approach: Section 15.05(a) enumerates activities that do not constitute doing business. Under MBCA § 15.05(a), the following activities do not constitute doing business:

Maintaining, defending, mediating, arbitrating, or settling a proceeding; Carrying on any activity concerning the internal affairs of the foreign corporation, including holding meetings of its shareholders or board of directors; Maintaining accounts in financial institutions; Maintaining offices or agencies for the transfer, exchange, and registration of securities of the foreign corporation or maintaining trustees or depositories with respect to those securities; Selling through independent contractors; Soliciting or obtaining orders by any means if the orders require acceptance outside the state before they become contracts; Creating or acquiring indebtedness, mortgages, or security interests in property; Securing or collecting debts or enforcing mortgages or security interests in property securing the debts, and holding, protecting, or maintaining property so acquired; Conducting an isolated transaction that is not in the course of similar transactions; Owning, protecting, and maintaining property; and Doing business in interstate commerce.



The question of whether a company’s particular activities cross the line from protected interstate commerce into regulated intrastate business is inherently fact-specific.

Physical Presence: The Clearest Trigger

The most commonly recognized triggers for foreign entity registration are physical contacts with a state. Courts and commentators have consistently identified the following as indicators that a company is “doing business”: (1) maintaining an office or fixed place of business; (2) employing individuals based in and performing work in the state; (3) leasing or owning real property for business purposes; and (4) entering into contracts for local, intrastate business. The overarching standard requires that the activities constitute a substantial portion of the entity’s ordinary business, reflect an intent to carry on business in the state, and demonstrate continuity of act and purpose. A longstanding staffed location serving local customers on an ongoing basis will satisfy this standard in virtually every jurisdiction.

Online and Virtual Services: Generally Safe

On the other end of the spectrum, purely online activities generally do not trigger foreign entity registration. The MBCA’s safe harbor for “soliciting or obtaining orders by any means if the orders require acceptance outside this state before they become contracts” was drafted with traditional mail-order sales in mind, but it applies with equal force to internet commerce. A company that enrolls customers through its website, processes orders from its home state offices, and delivers services remotely without maintaining an office, employees, or agents in the customer’s state is functionally engaged in interstate commerce, not intrastate business.

This protection has its limits, however. If an online business develops physical contacts within a state, such as hiring employees or contractors who perform services in the state, storing inventory in a local fulfillment center, or maintaining a physical office, the analysis shifts. Once a company crosses the threshold from purely interstate activity into localized, intrastate business, registration is likely required regardless of whether the company also provides virtual services in the same state.

The Franchisor-Franchisee Distinction

For businesses that operate through franchise models, the registration analysis introduces an additional layer. Section 15.05(a)(5) MBCA expressly provides that “selling through independent contractors” does not constitute doing business, and the relationship between a franchisor and its franchisees is generally one of independent contractors. As a result, a franchisor is typically not considered to be doing business within a state merely because of its franchisees’ intrastate activities, provided the franchise contracts are interstate in nature. As an example, in Snelling & Snelling, Inc. v. Watson, 41 N.C. App. 193 (1979), the court held that a nationwide franchisor’s activities in North Carolina (soliciting franchise agreements, training licensees, inspecting books and records, and enforcing quality controls) were all interstate in nature and incidental to the interstate franchise agreements.

Conversely, where a franchisor exercises such pervasive control that the franchisee is effectively an agent rather than an independent contractor, the outcome changes. In Barbee v. United Dollar Stores, Inc., 337 So. 2d 1277 (Miss. 1976), the Mississippi Supreme Court found that a franchisor that stocked the franchisee, hired and trained its employees, controlled advertising, arranged the layout of goods, and received a percentage of gross receipts was doing business in Mississippi and was not exempt from the door-closing statute merely because of the interstate aspects of its business. The key distinction is whether the franchisees operate as truly independent businesses or function as tightly controlled extensions of the franchisor. Thus, a close review of your franchise agreement and the conduct of the parties in practice are required to determine whether foreign entity registration is required.

What Happens If You Fail to Register?

The consequences of failing to register can be significant. The most impactful is the door-closing statute: an unregistered foreign entity doing business in a state may not maintain a proceeding in any court of that state until it registers. This does not invalidate the entity’s contracts or prevent it from defending lawsuits brought against it, but it effectively bars the entity from enforcing its own rights until the deficiency is cured. Beyond loss of court access, states commonly impose financial penalties, including liability for all fees and taxes that would have been owed from the date the entity began doing business, plus penalties and interest. In some states, individual officers or agents may also be subject to personal fines. The good news is that in most states, the failure can be cured by simply registering and paying the applicable back fees and penalties.

Don’t Confuse Registration with Tax Nexus

One final but critical distinction: the foreign entity registration analysis is legally separate from the state tax nexus analysis. The MBCA’s safe harbor list expressly “does not apply in determining the contacts or activities that may subject a foreign corporation to service of process, taxation, or regulation under the laws of this state other than this Act.” Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., 585 U.S. 162 (2018), states may impose sales tax collection obligations on businesses with no physical presence, based solely on economic nexus. A company that is safely within the registration safe harbors may still owe sales tax. These are two different compliance obligations, enforced by different agencies, with different thresholds, and both require independent analysis.

The Bottom Line

Whether your business needs to register as a foreign entity in another state depends on the nature and extent of its contacts with that state. Physical presence almost always triggers registration. Purely online or virtual contacts generally do not. The registration requirements of the Franchisor-Franchisee relationship largely depend on the conduct of the parties. Because every state’s statute and case law may differ, the analysis must be conducted on a state-by-state basis, taking into account both the company’s specific activities and the particular state’s legal framework. Getting it right matters: the cost of registration is modest, but the cost of getting it wrong (losing access to a state’s courts when you need them most and/or paying fines) can be huge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.