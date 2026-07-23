Webinar – Lawyer Conflicts Of Interest In Washington Shareholder Disputes (Video)

Attorney Caleb J. Tingstad explores the complex ethical landscape of lawyer conflicts of interest in Washington shareholder disputes, examining when attorneys can and cannot represent parties in corporate disagreements. This webinar addresses critical professional responsibility issues that arise when legal counsel navigates competing interests among shareholders, corporations, and related entities.

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In this webinar, Attorney Caleb J. Tingstad from our Business Mergers and Acquisition Group will be discussing “Lawyer Conflicts of Interest in Washington Shareholder Disputes”

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