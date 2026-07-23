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23 July 2026

Webinar – Lawyer Conflicts Of Interest In Washington Shareholder Disputes (Video)

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Beresford Booth

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Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.
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Attorney Caleb J. Tingstad explores the complex ethical landscape of lawyer conflicts of interest in Washington shareholder disputes, examining when attorneys can and cannot represent parties in corporate disagreements. This webinar addresses critical professional responsibility issues that arise when legal counsel navigates competing interests among shareholders, corporations, and related entities.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Caleb J. Tingstad
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In this webinar, Attorney Caleb J. Tingstad from our Business Mergers and Acquisition Group will be discussing “Lawyer Conflicts of Interest in Washington Shareholder Disputes”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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