The SEC's One-Commissioner Quorum Rule Raises A Larger Question About The Future Of Independent Financial Regulation

With Hester Peirce's resignation leaving the Securities and Exchange Commission with only two commissioners, a newly amended quorum rule allows a single eligible commissioner to act on a matter...

With Hester Peirce's resignation leaving the Securities and Exchange Commission with only two commissioners, a newly amended quorum rule allows a single eligible commissioner to act on a matter when every other commissioner in office is disqualified. The change raises broader questions about authority, bipartisan representation, regulatory durability, and investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is entering an unusual period in its institutional history. Following Commissioner Hester Peirce's resignation, effective October 2, 2026, the agency is operating with just two commissioners: Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda, both Republicans. Three of the Commission's five statutory positions remain vacant.5 6

Just days before Peirce's departure, on September 30, the SEC adopted an amendment to its quorum requirements that permits a single commissioner to constitute a quorum when every other sitting commissioner is disqualified from participating in a particular matter.1

The rule, effective October 2, addresses an identifiable operational concern. An independent federal agency charged with overseeing the nation's capital markets should not become incapable of acting merely because vacancies or conflicts prevent the participation of its members.

But the amendment also raises a question that extends beyond administrative efficiency: At what point does preserving an independent agency's ability to function begin to alter the institutional structure Congress intended? The answer matters not only to the commissioners and policymakers responsible for overseeing the SEC, but also to public companies, broker-dealers, investment advisers, digital-asset businesses, institutional investors, and the millions of Americans whose financial interests depend on the integrity of the federal securities regulatory system. The critical distinction is between an agency's ability to act, its legal authority to act, and the durability of the decisions it ultimately makes.

The SEC's New Quorum Rule: What Actually Changed?

Under Section 4(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the SEC is designed to consist of five commissioners appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate.2 Congress did not, however, establish an express numerical quorum requirement for the Commission.1

Historically, the SEC operated under a general practice requiring three commissioners for a quorum. In 1995, the agency formally codified that practice in Rule 200.41, while permitting the commissioners then in office to constitute a quorum when vacancies reduced the Commission's membership below three.3

The 1995 rule also addressed disqualifications. When recusals or other disqualifications left two commissioners eligible to consider a particular matter, those two commissioners could constitute a quorum.3

Notably, the Commission did not extend that exception to circumstances where only one sitting commissioner remained eligible because the others were disqualified.3 The September 30, 2026 amendment changes that result.1

Under the revised Rule 200.41, the general quorum remains three commissioners. When fewer than three commissioners hold office, the number actually in office constitutes a quorum. Additionally, when disqualifications leave only one or two sitting commissioners eligible to consider a matter, those remaining commissioners may constitute the quorum for that matter.1

This is a narrower change than the suggestion that the SEC has simply eliminated its quorum requirements.

A one-commissioner quorum was already possible under the prior rule when only one commissioner remained in office. The new amendment extends that possibility to circumstances in which other commissioners still hold office but cannot participate in the specific matter under consideration.3

The distinction is especially significant now that only two commissioners remain.

Under the amended rule, if one commissioner is disqualified from a matter, the other may constitute a quorum. Under the prior disqualification exception, the remaining commissioner would not have qualified on that basis.

The SEC explained that the amendment is intended to promote operational flexibility and finality and to prevent disqualifications from interfering with the agency's ability to conduct business.1

That rationale is understandable. Whether the amendment is ultimately beneficial to the regulatory system, however, is a separate question.

What Does the Exchange Act Actually Require About Political Representation?

The discussion surrounding the Commission's vacancies has focused heavily on whether the next commissioner nominated by the President must be a Democrat. The answer requires a closer examination of the statutory language than the familiar rule limiting any political party to three seats.

Section 4(a) provides that no more than three commissioners may belong to the same political party. But it also states that, when making appointments, members of different political parties shall be appointed alternately, "as nearly as may be practicable."2

Those are distinct statutory commands.

The first establishes an express limitation on the Commission's composition. A five-member Commission cannot include four commissioners affiliated with the same political party.

The second addresses the sequence of appointments and reflects Congress's expectation that appointments generally alternate between political parties. The alternating-appointments language is important because the absence of a fourth Republican commissioner does not, by itself, resolve whether the President may appoint another Republican before filling a Democratic vacancy.2 Congress qualified the requirement with the phrase "as nearly as may be practicable," leaving room for interpretation about the circumstances in which strict alternation may not be feasible.

A successive Republican nomination could therefore raise a substantial statutory question without necessarily violating the more straightforward three-member party limitation. The relevant considerations include the existing vacancies, the sequence of prior appointments, the political affiliations of proposed nominees, and the circumstances surrounding the appointment process.

The statute does not automatically establish that every vacant seat must be filled by a member of a particular party. But its language also does not support treating bipartisan representation as merely optional.

The institutional significance is clear. Congress established a multimember body that was expected to incorporate perspectives from more than one political party.

Bipartisanship was not an incidental feature of the SEC's design. It was built into the statutory framework governing the Commission's membership.

That does not mean every major rule must enjoy bipartisan support. Nor does it mean minority-party commissioners possess a veto over Commission action.

It means that the regulatory process Congress envisioned includes the participation of commissioners who may bring different policy judgments, legal interpretations, and institutional priorities to the table.

Is the New Quorum Rule Legally Vulnerable?

The legal foundation for the Commission's quorum authority is stronger than some accounts of the amendment might suggest.

In Falcon Trading Group, Ltd. v. SEC, 102 F.3d 579 (D.C. Cir. 1996), the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit considered a challenge to an SEC decision issued by a two-member quorum.4

The petitioners argued that the Commission had acted without a lawful quorum. The court rejected that argument, recognizing that Congress had not imposed an express statutory quorum requirement on the SEC and that the Commission possessed authority to establish procedures governing its own operations.4 The decision provides meaningful support for the Commission's discretion to define its quorum requirements.

But the holding should not be overstated.

Falcon Trading addressed a Commission decision made by two participating commissioners. It did not resolve whether one commissioner may exercise the authority of a multimember Commission when other sitting commissioners are disqualified.

That distinction leaves room for litigation concerning the scope of the SEC's rulemaking authority and the application of its new quorum provision. An affected party could argue that the statutory design of a multimember commission places limits on the agency's ability to authorize unilateral Commission action. The SEC, by contrast, could point to the absence of an express statutory quorum requirement, the reasoning in Falcon Trading, and Congress's grant of authority to the Commission to adopt rules necessary or appropriate to carry out its statutory functions.4 2

The Commission also adopted the amendment without ordinary notice-and-comment procedures, taking the position that it concerns internal agency management and organization rather than substantive obligations imposed on regulated parties.1 That characterization could become another point of contention. A challenger might contend that the rule has consequences extending beyond internal administration because it determines who may exercise authority over consequential regulatory or adjudicative matters.

Still, a legal challenge would face significant obstacles. Courts generally distinguish organizational and procedural rules from substantive requirements. Questions concerning standing, reviewability, and the circumstances in which the amended rule was applied would also matter.

The September 30 amendment has already drawn a combined comment and petition for rulemaking from shareholder advocate James McRitchie. The filing asks the Commission to rescind the amendment and restore the prior rule or, at minimum, suspend it and publish it for notice and comment.7

None of this establishes that the rule is unlawful. The more precise conclusion is that the SEC possesses substantial legal authority to establish quorum requirements, while the application of its newly expanded single-commissioner exception presents questions that the courts have not conclusively resolved. The practical importance of that distinction may become clearer when, and if, the SEC relies on the amendment to take a consequential action with only one eligible commissioner participating.

Why a Multimember Commission Matters Beyond the Final Vote

The SEC's commissioners do considerably more than vote on proposed rules and enforcement actions. They help shape regulatory priorities, oversee agency initiatives, engage with staff, assess economic analyses, question the assumptions underlying proposals, and evaluate the consequences of regulatory choices. Their separate statements and dissents often serve an important function, even when they do not alter the outcome of a vote.

A dissent can identify statutory concerns, explain competing interpretations, or reveal practical consequences that regulated entities may not otherwise appreciate. Those perspectives can also inform the public comment process, congressional oversight, future agency reconsideration, and judicial review.

A Commission consisting exclusively of members of one political party is not inherently incapable of engaging in meaningful deliberation. Commissioners affiliated with the same party may hold substantially different views on legal and policy issues.

Indeed, Commissioner Peirce's tenure demonstrated how an individual commissioner could influence the trajectory of agency policy through persistent engagement, public advocacy, and disagreement with prevailing regulatory approaches. Nevertheless, the absence of minority-party representation necessarily removes one established mechanism for incorporating competing perspectives into Commission deliberations. And the prospect of a single commissioner constituting a quorum in certain circumstances makes that institutional question more pronounced.

A quorum rule can determine whether the Commission has sufficient participation to act. It cannot, by itself, reproduce the benefits of deliberation among multiple eligible decision-makers.

This distinction matters because the legitimacy of financial regulation rests on more than procedural compliance. It also depends on the quality of the decision-making process, the predictability of regulatory outcomes, and the public's confidence that consequential decisions receive appropriate scrutiny.

Regulatory Certainty Is Not the Same as Regulatory Durability

For the businesses subject to SEC oversight, the most significant consequences may emerge over time. The SEC's digital-asset agenda includes a proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, which would create a tailored offering regime for certain investment contracts involving crypto assets.8 The proposal implicates complex questions of statutory interpretation, investor protection, capital formation, and market efficiency.

Some proposed changes could reduce compliance burdens or facilitate product development. Others may impose new requirements, alter existing supervisory expectations, or create transitional costs.

The precise economic consequences will depend on the final rules and how they are implemented. But businesses have a common interest regardless of their substantive regulatory preferences: they need a reasonably stable legal framework. A broker-dealer developing new supervisory procedures, an investment adviser implementing custody systems, or a digital-asset company investing in compliance infrastructure cannot simply rebuild its operations every time leadership changes in Washington.

Regulatory reform may provide immediate clarity about what a business can or cannot do. That clarity becomes less valuable, however, if the resulting framework is susceptible to reversal, prolonged litigation, or substantial reinterpretation under a future Commission.

Bipartisan participation does not guarantee that rules will remain in place. The SEC has adopted consequential rules over dissenting votes, and administrations routinely reconsider policies established by their predecessors.

But deliberation across different regulatory perspectives can help identify legal vulnerabilities, expose implementation concerns, and produce rules capable of sustaining broader institutional support.

Regulatory certainty is about understanding the rules that apply today. Regulatory durability is about whether businesses can reasonably expect those rules to remain reliable tomorrow.

The two concepts are related, but they are not interchangeable.

A Commission capable of moving quickly may deliver immediate regulatory change. A Commission that also produces durable, well-supported decisions may provide greater long-term value to the markets it regulates.

The Implications for Digital Assets and Financial Innovation

The current debate is particularly consequential for digital-asset markets. For years, market participants have sought greater clarity concerning the circumstances in which digital assets constitute securities, how token offerings may be conducted, the regulatory treatment of trading platforms and intermediaries, and the custody obligations applicable to financial institutions. The SEC's developing approach to these issues has substantial implications for financial innovation, capital formation, and investor protection.

Commissioner Peirce played a prominent role in advocating for clearer regulatory treatment of digital assets and criticizing what she viewed as excessive reliance on regulation through enforcement.6 Her departure coincides with the SEC's pending Regulation Crypto Assets proposal, which, if adopted, could reshape the framework applicable to certain crypto-asset investment contracts.8 6 Those developments may create meaningful opportunities for businesses that have historically confronted uncertain regulatory classifications and compliance obligations.

But the central challenge remains establishing a framework that is legally sound, operationally workable, and durable across changes in leadership.

An agency can provide guidance, adopt rules, and issue exemptions within the scope of its statutory authority. Those tools can be valuable, particularly where technological developments outpace the legislative process.

At the same time, major policy changes resting principally on agency interpretation or discretionary regulatory relief may remain subject to reconsideration by future commissioners. Congressional legislation, where enacted, can provide a more enduring statutory foundation, although legislative enactments also remain subject to amendment and interpretation. For digital-asset firms seeking institutional investment and long-term commercial relationships, that distinction is not academic.

Custody infrastructure, market-access arrangements, compliance programs, broker-dealer relationships, and financial products all require significant investment. The ability to plan those investments depends partly on confidence that the underlying regulatory framework will remain legally supportable.

Regulatory flexibility can facilitate innovation. Regulatory durability helps businesses build on it.

What Happens to SEC Enforcement With Only Two Commissioners?

The Commission's vacancies do not suspend federal securities enforcement. The SEC's professional staff continues to conduct investigations, perform examinations, review disclosures, and administer substantial portions of the federal securities regulatory framework. The Division of Enforcement and other operating divisions also exercise responsibilities under established delegations of authority, subject to applicable limits and Commission oversight.

Consequently, the absence of a full Commission should not be understood as preventing the SEC from investigating misconduct or pursuing enforcement actions. The more difficult questions concern matters requiring Commission-level authorization or review. In those circumstances, the composition of the Commission and the applicable quorum rules may determine whether the agency can proceed.

The new amendment provides an additional mechanism for avoiding a procedural impasse when disqualifications leave only one eligible commissioner. That may promote administrative continuity. But it may also prompt litigants to examine whether a consequential agency action was approved through procedures consistent with the Commission's statutory authority.

Any such challenge would depend on the circumstances of the particular action. The quorum amendment does not automatically invalidate Commission decisions, excuse compliance obligations, or provide a defense to an alleged securities-law violation.

From an enforcement and regulatory counseling perspective, regulated entities should continue to treat the SEC's authorities and obligations as operative. The broader lesson is that procedural legitimacy and substantive enforcement authority are complementary, not competing, considerations. An enforcement agency benefits when its decisions are both legally supportable and reached through procedures that withstand meaningful scrutiny.

The Investor Protection Question

The debate also implicates the SEC's central investor-protection mission. A properly functioning securities regulator must be capable of responding to fraud, disclosure deficiencies, market manipulation, conflicts of interest, and other conduct that threatens market integrity. Vacancies that materially impair decision-making could interfere with that mission.

From that perspective, maintaining sufficient flexibility to continue conducting Commission business serves a legitimate public purpose. At the same time, the safeguards associated with independent and deliberative decision-making are themselves relevant to investor protection. Commissioners may disagree about the appropriate balance between regulatory burdens and investor safeguards, the economic effects of proposed rules, or the extent to which disclosure or substantive restrictions are warranted.

Those disagreements can sharpen the agency's analysis.

The existence of multiple perspectives does not necessarily produce better decisions in every instance. Nor does the absence of minority-party commissioners establish that investors will experience immediate harm.

The potential consequence is more structural: fewer opportunities for competing interpretations and policy concerns to be raised through the formal Commission process. Investors, like regulated businesses, benefit from a system in which consequential regulatory decisions are carefully reasoned, transparent, and capable of withstanding legal challenge.

What Comes Next?

Several developments will determine the broader significance of the SEC's current composition and amended quorum requirements. The first is the appointment process. The administration's approach to filling the Commission's vacancies will provide an important indication of how the statutory alternating-appointments requirement is being interpreted and applied.

The second is the Commission's actual use of the new quorum provision.

A rule permitting a single eligible commissioner to constitute a quorum presents one set of legal questions in the abstract. Its application to a consequential enforcement, adjudicative, or regulatory decision may present those questions in a more concrete form.

The third is judicial and administrative scrutiny.

The petition under File No. 4-938 and the possibility of future challenges may test the legal rationale supporting the amendment. Whether any particular challenge succeeds will depend on the applicable statutory framework, procedural posture, and facts.7

The fourth is the substance and durability of the Commission's regulatory agenda. As major initiatives proceed, investors and businesses will be watching not only what rules are adopted, but whether those rules provide a stable foundation for future planning.

Conclusion: The Ability to Act Is Only Part of the Question

There is a legitimate operational rationale for allowing the SEC to continue functioning during periods of substantial vacancies and commissioner disqualifications. Congress did not prescribe an express numerical quorum requirement, and judicial precedent recognizes the Commission's authority to establish procedures governing its operations. 4 2 But that authority exists within a broader statutory framework establishing a five-member Commission and expressly contemplating bipartisan representation.

The tension is not necessarily between legality and illegality. It is between administrative continuity and the institutional attributes associated with independent, multimember financial regulation.

That distinction matters because the SEC's decisions reach far beyond Washington. They shape the compliance obligations of financial institutions, the investment decisions of public companies, the development of emerging technologies, and the protections available to investors.

Ultimately, the question is not simply whether one or two commissioners can exercise the SEC's authority. It is whether the agency can continue producing decisions that investors trust, businesses can rely on, and courts will uphold.

Those are related questions, but they are not the same question.

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