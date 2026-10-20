Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Fred Wolens, Chief Legal Officer Of Recorded Future (Video)

We are delighted to share with you our latest “Leadership in the Law” discussion with Fred Wolens, Chief Legal Officer of Recorded Future. Given that October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it was especially fitting to have Fred join us to share his insights working for one of the world’s premier cyber threat intelligence companies. I am also pleased to introduce to you my partner, Adam Hickey, who interviewed Fred for this episode.
Fred shared his path to becoming Chief Legal Officer and offered practical advice for walking through a major acquisition, drawing from his experience navigating Mastercard’s acquisition of Recorded Future in 2024. He also discussed the art of advising leadership, highlighting the importance of providing context and anchoring legal advice to business goals. Finally, Fred offered great guidance for outside counsel, noting that the most effective partners are those “who take a position” and view themselves as long-term stakeholders in their clients’ success.
About Fred
Fred Wolens is the Chief Legal Officer of Recorded Future, the threat intelligence company acquired by Mastercard in December 2024. He leads the company’s global legal function, spanning commercial contracting, privacy & data protection, compliance, intellectual property, and corporate governance.
Before Recorded Future, he was a member of Facebook’s Public Policy team, managing public relations and policy for security, privacy, and safety issues, and worked with technology companies including Airbnb, Uber, and SurveyMonkey, as well as the Office of the Shadow Foreign Secretary in the United Kingdom on technology policy research.
Fred holds a B.A. from Stanford University, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.[View Source]