LD Mannheim, June 16, 2026, Infringement Action, Counterclaim, UPC_CFI_86/2025

The Court assumed in the Defendant’s favour, without deciding, that the claims are at least de facto standard-essential, that they confer a dominant position, and that the “Huawei/ZTE framework” applies (para. 206). The defence failed even under these assumptions.

The Defendant was deemed unwilling for invoking an NDA clause – added at its own request – that prevented the Claimant from disclosing its offer and proving FRAND compliance, then ignoring the Claimant’s proposal to mutually lift confidentiality. The Court signalled (obiter) that such clauses may violate EU ordre public, since competition law forms part of it (paras. 245, 246).

The Defendant’s failure to sufficiently contest an infringement notification led to it being deemed true under R. 171.2 RoP, reinforced by its contradictory NDA conduct (para. 235). Separately, the Defendant’s own admission of a non-infringing workaround undermined its claim that the patent confers a dominant market position (paras. 218, 256).