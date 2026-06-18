Determining A Resource Allocation For Controlling A Facility’s Equipment: Non-technical

The application underlying the discussed decision concerns an energy optimization system for controlling building equipment of a facility participating in a capacity market program (CMP), where the facility commits to reducing its energy load upon dispatch by a utility. The key features at issue were the CMP-specific objective function and optimization constraints, including a dispatch probability and a raw baseline, used to determine a resource allocation for controlling the facility’s equipment. The Board considered these features non-technical, as they related to financial optimization aimed at maximizing economic profit under contractual obligations.

Here are the practical takeaways from the decision: T 1596/22 (Energy optimisation with Capacity Market Program/JOHNSON CONTROLS) of 9 December 2025, of the Technical Board of Appeal 3.5.01.

Key takeaways

Optimizing a resource allocation for building equipment based on an objective function and constraints tailored to a capacity market program is non-technical where the optimization serves to maximize economic profit while fulfilling contractual obligations. Processing physical parameters such as historic load data or weather data does not impart technical character to what is essentially a financial optimization.

The invention

The Board of Appeal summarized the invention as follows:

The invention relates to an energy optimization system for a facility participating in a capacity market program (CMP). In a CMP, a utility company rewards a facility owner for being on standby to reduce the facility’s energy load by a predetermined amount, known as the nominated capacity value, upon receiving a dispatch notice at an unknown future time. The system generates a raw baseline from historic load data to establish the typical load of the facility. It then generates an objective function and CMP-specific constraints and optimizes the objective function to determine a resource allocation for the facility’s building equipment. The optimization incorporates the probability of receiving a dispatch from the utility, estimated based on historic weather data, historic dispatch hours, and predicted regional peak loads. The constraints ensure that the facility can reduce its load by the nominated capacity value, or by an even greater amount, when dispatched. According to the description, the objective function calculates the facility’s operating cost during CMP participation, defined as the difference between equipment operating expenses and potential CMP revenue. The resulting resource allocation specifies how the facility’s equipment should adjust its capacity, and the building equipment is controlled accordingly.