Stronger Protection For Europe’s Craft Heritage

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Written by Frida Holmér, Attorney-at-Law, Rouse

Starting December 1, 2025, producers and manufacturers of crafts and industrial goods will be able to apply for EU-wide protection for their geographical indications (GIs). In Sweden, for example, the Swedish Intellectual Property Office (PRV) has implemented a fast-track function, meaning that applications submitted during the one-year window are free of charge, and benefit from a simplified handling, no opposition procedure, and faster processing.

The protection applies to crafts and industrial goods such as glass, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, and natural stone, but not to food or agricultural products. To qualify, the product must originate from a specific place, region, or country, have qualities or a reputation linked to that location, and include at least one stage of production within the defined area.

The EU-wide system is open to producers in all Member States, allowing craft and industrial goods from any EU country to obtain equal protection under the new regulation.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for craft producers to protect and promote the authenticity of their work across the EU, strengthening the visibility of their craftsmanship and its deep connection to local heritage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.