OPEN Ears – Episode 22 Is Out!

In this episode, Stinus Jeppesen, CEO of the Hearing Instrument Manufacturer Patent Partnership (HIMPP), discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall, Ph. D. how this quite unique, non-profit defensive partnership representing more than 90% of the global hearing aid industry, is fighting for innovation by pruning the IP landscape of the industry through validity challenges and acquisition of patents.

Stinus also explains how a patent system designed to promote innovation and transparency, by offering time-limited exclusivity on breakthrough inventions, can sometimes end up hindering innovation altogether. Stinus breaks down the rising operational threat of Non-Practising Entities (NPEs) — more condescendingly referred to as patent trolls — and the massive sunk costs that operating companies face when forced to fight overly broad and invalid patents.

The discussion highlights the shifting geopolitical landscape of post-grant patent procedures, contrasting the European Patent Office’s accessibility with the evolving rules and mounting strategic pressures in the United States.

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