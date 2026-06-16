Court Of Appeal, June 10, 2026, Order Of The Court Of Appeal, UPC_CoA_61/2026

Confidentiality club size must be proportionate under R. 262A.6 RoP, considering each person’s role, relevance of data, and trustworthiness

The Court permitted the appellant access for three natural persons — two from legal/IP departments and one product manager — reasoning that since the market data related to the appellant’s own products, a commercial representative was best placed to verify its accuracy. The data being classified as not “highly confidential” further supported broader access.