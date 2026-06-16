LD Hamburg, June 8, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_360/2026

For long arm jurisdiction under Art. 8(1) Brussels Ibis Regulation, claimants must substantiate joint infringing acts of the anchor defendant and the anchored defendant in that specific non-UPCA country.

The Court distinguished between Art. 4 and Art. 8(1) Brussels Ibis Regulation: under Art. 4, the jurisdictional link is established by domicile alone. Under Art. 8(1), however, when long arm jurisdiction under Art. 8(1) Brussels Ibis Regulation is sought for a non-UPCA country, the claimant must allege facts showing joint infringement by the anchor defendant and the anchored defendant in that country. The claimant had not alleged any facts showing that the defendants domiciled in Germany together with the defendant domiciled in the US jointly infringed the UK part of the patent. Independent actors infringing different national parts in different countries, without acting jointly in the targeted non-UPCA country, do not meet the Art. 8(1) threshold.