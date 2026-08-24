Trademark Registration In Cyprus: A Complete Guide For Businesses

For many businesses, the trade mark is one of the assets customers encounter most often. They may never know the company’s corporate structure or who owns its premises, but they will recognise its name, logo or product branding.

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For many businesses, the trade mark is one of the assets customers encounter most often. They may never know the company’s corporate structure or who owns its premises, but they will recognise its name, logo or product branding.

That recognition can take years, and considerable expense, to develop. It is therefore surprising how often trade mark protection is considered only after a business has launched, invested in advertising and acquired a customer base.

Registration is relevant well beyond major consumer brands. A technology company launching an application, a property developer naming a new project, a restaurant developing a concept, an online retailer, a professional practice or a start-up entering the market may all have good reason to protect the signs by which their goods or services are identified.

In Cyprus, national trade marks are principally governed by the Trade Marks Law, Cap. 268, as amended, most substantially by Law 63(I)/2020 and subsequently by Law 107(I)/2021. The modern regime reflects Directive (EU) 2015/2436 on the approximation of the laws of the Member States relating to trade marks.

Businesses operating from Cyprus are not, however, confined to a national registration. Depending on the commercial territory which requires protection, an applicant may consider a Cyprus national trade mark, an EU trade mark (EUTM), international protection through the Madrid System, or a combination of national and international filings.

Choosing between them should be part of the brand strategy itself, preferably before substantial expenditure is committed to a new name or identity.

What can be registered as a trade mark in Cyprus?

A trade mark performs, in essence, an identifying function: it enables the goods or services of one undertaking to be distinguished from those of another.

Cyprus law permits a trade mark to consist of signs including words, personal names, designs, letters, numbers, colours, the shape of goods or their packaging and sounds.

The statutory test is not limited to those examples. What matters is that the sign must be capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one undertaking from those of others and must be capable of being represented on the Trade Marks Register in a manner that allows the competent authorities and the public to determine clearly and precisely what is protected.

Accordingly, an application may potentially concern a business or product name, logo, distinctive combination of words, particular graphic identity, shape, colour sign, sound or another qualifying sign.

That does not mean that every commercially attractive name or logo can be registered. Registrability is a separate legal question, and problems may arise either from the nature of the proposed mark itself or from rights already owned by somebody else.

Why register a trade mark in Cyprus?

There is an important distinction between registering a company and registering a trade mark.

A company may be incorporated under a particular name without acquiring the exclusive trade mark rights associated with registration of that name as a trade mark. The same applies to registration of a business name or acquisition of a domain name.

These different registrations serve different legal purposes.

Under Cap. 268, proprietary rights in a Cyprus trade mark are acquired by registration in the Trade Marks Register. Registration confers exclusive rights which, subject to the qualifications and defences contained in the legislation, may enable the proprietor to prevent unauthorised third-party use in the course of trade.

The most straightforward case is the use of an identical sign for identical goods or services. Protection also extends to situations involving an identical or similar sign and identical or similar goods or services where there is a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public, including a likelihood of association.

Marks enjoying the required reputation may benefit from broader protection in appropriate circumstances, including where use without due cause takes unfair advantage of, or is detrimental to, the distinctive character or reputation of the earlier mark.

The legislation identifies various activities which may constitute use of a sign. They include affixing it to goods or packaging, offering or marketing goods under it, supplying services under the sign, importing or exporting relevant goods and, in appropriate cases, using the sign as a trade or company name or in advertising and business documentation.

A registered trade mark therefore provides something materially different from the practical advantage of simply being first to obtain a company name or web domain.

A registered trade mark is a business asset

The significance of a trade mark is not confined to infringement disputes.

A registered mark is an intellectual property asset. It can be transferred and licensed and may form part of a corporate transaction, financing arrangement, franchise, joint venture or restructuring.

That becomes particularly relevant when a business is sold. A buyer carrying out due diligence will normally want to know whether the seller actually owns the brand which forms part of the value of the business, whether the registration is current, what goods or services it covers, and whether any licences or disputes affect it.

Similar questions arise when outside investment is sought.

A company may have spent substantial amounts creating and promoting a brand while paying little attention to who legally owns the underlying intellectual property. That issue often remains invisible until a transaction, shareholder dispute or infringement problem brings it to the surface.

Early attention to ownership and registration is usually considerably easier than attempting to regularise the position years later.

Cyprus national trade mark or EU trade mark?

One of the first decisions is geographical.

A national trade mark registered through the Cyprus Intellectual Property Section provides national protection in Cyprus.

An EU trade mark, by contrast, is administered by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). An EUTM has unitary character and, subject to the EU trade mark regime, has equal effect throughout the European Union.

For a business genuinely focused on the Cyprus market, national registration may be entirely sufficient and commercially sensible.

A company already trading across several EU countries, or with a realistic plan to do so, may prefer the much wider territorial scope of an EUTM.

The larger territory is not automatically an advantage in every case.

An EUTM application sits within an EU-wide system. Earlier conflicting rights in another Member State can therefore become relevant even if the applicant’s principal market is Cyprus. A national filing can, in some cases, present a different risk profile.

The decision should therefore take account of where the applicant actually trades, where expansion is realistically contemplated, how important the brand is to the business and what potentially conflicting earlier rights exist.

It is better to decide this on the basis of an actual commercial plan than on the assumption that the broadest registration is always the best one.

International trade mark protection and the Madrid System

A Cyprus national registration is territorial. It does not create worldwide rights.

A business planning to trade under the same brand outside Cyprus must therefore consider whether separate protection is required in those countries.

One route is to apply directly in individual jurisdictions. Another is the Madrid System, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which provides a centralised mechanism for seeking protection in multiple participating territories.

The Madrid System should not be confused with a single “world trade mark”. An international application designates the jurisdictions in which protection is sought, and the position in each designated jurisdiction remains subject to the applicable legal regime.

There are also eligibility requirements.

Before filing an international application through Madrid, the applicant must have a qualifying application or registration – the basic mark – before the relevant Office of origin. The applicant must also have the necessary connection with a Madrid System member.

For a business expecting significant international expansion, this is a matter worth considering before the brand has been rolled out across several markets.

Is the proposed trade mark registrable?

Before filing, two different questions normally arise.

The first concerns the sign itself. Is it inherently capable of registration?

The second is whether somebody else already has an earlier right which conflicts with it.

These are broadly reflected in the distinction between absolute grounds and relative grounds for refusal.

A mark may therefore fail even though nobody else owns anything similar. Conversely, an invented and highly distinctive name may be registrable in principle but nevertheless conflict with a pre-existing right.

Both questions should be examined.

Distinctive and descriptive trade marks

A trade mark must be capable of distinguishing commercial origin.

This creates obvious problems for expressions which are purely descriptive of the relevant goods or services.

The legislation contains grounds for refusal concerning marks which lack distinctive character and signs consisting exclusively of indications which may serve in trade to designate characteristics such as the kind, quality, quantity, intended purpose, value, geographical origin or time of production of the goods or provision of the services.

The commercial reason is straightforward. Ordinary descriptive terminology should generally remain available to businesses which legitimately need to describe what they sell.

A new business choosing a highly descriptive brand should therefore consider trade mark protection before investing heavily in that branding.

At the other end of the scale, an invented or strongly distinctive word will generally start from a better position.

There is, however, an important qualification. In appropriate circumstances, a sign which would otherwise encounter objections based on lack of distinctiveness, descriptiveness or customary character may acquire distinctive character through use.

The registrability of a mark therefore cannot always be decided by looking at the words in isolation. Its history and the way the relevant public has come to understand it can also matter.

Other grounds on which registration may be refused

Distinctiveness is only one aspect of the examination.

Cap. 268 contains additional absolute grounds concerning, amongst other things, signs which have become customary in current language or established trade practice, certain signs consisting exclusively of shapes or other characteristics caught by the statutory exclusions, marks contrary to public policy or accepted principles of morality and signs capable of deceiving the public.

Special provisions also apply to protected emblems, geographical indications, designations of origin and other protected signs.

A further important issue is bad faith. A trade mark application made in bad faith may be refused and bad faith can also have important consequences when the validity of an existing registration is challenged.

This may arise, for example, in disputes where the circumstances surrounding the filing itself are called into question. Whether bad faith exists is a fact-sensitive legal issue and should not be assumed merely because the parties have a commercial disagreement.

Earlier rights are not limited to registered Cyprus trade marks

A clearance exercise should not simply ask whether somebody has registered exactly the same word in Cyprus.

The legislation recognises a wider range of earlier rights.

Depending on the facts, relevant rights can include Cyprus trade marks, EU trade marks, international registrations effective in Cyprus, qualifying applications and well-known marks. Certain unregistered signs used in trade and other earlier rights may also become relevant under the conditions laid down by law.

Those other rights may include, in appropriate cases, rights relating to a name, personality, copyright or other industrial property rights where the holder is legally entitled to prevent the use of the proposed later mark.

This is why an exact-match search of the national register should not be treated as conclusive clearance.

Similar marks and likelihood of confusion

One of the more difficult trade mark questions arises where marks are similar rather than identical.

A later mark may encounter difficulty where it is identical or similar to an earlier mark, the relevant goods or services are identical or similar, and there is a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public.

The legal analysis is not normally reduced to a mechanical comparison of spellings.

Visual, phonetic and conceptual similarities can all matter. So can the nature of the goods and services, the distinctiveness of the earlier mark, the relevant public and the overall impression created by the signs.

Small differences therefore do not automatically make a later mark safe.

Adding a descriptive word to an existing brand, changing one letter or altering the logo may or may not be sufficient. The assessment depends upon the marks and the market in question.

Why a trade mark search matters before filing

A sensible clearance exercise should be conducted before significant expenditure is committed to a proposed brand.

The consequences of doing things in the opposite order can be costly.

A company may incorporate, purchase its preferred domain name, engage designers, develop a website, order packaging, pay for signage and launch an advertising campaign only to discover that an earlier right presents a serious obstacle to its use or registration.

A search cannot provide an absolute guarantee that no dispute will ever arise. No database search can eliminate every factual or legal risk, and similarity disputes often involve judgment.

It can nevertheless identify obvious conflicts before they become much more expensive problems.

The scope of the search should correspond with the intended geographical protection. A Cyprus filing may require consideration of rights effective in Cyprus, while an EUTM strategy calls for a broader EU assessment.

Preliminary opinion from the Cyprus Intellectual Property Office

Cyprus law also provides a formal mechanism under which a prospective applicant may, upon payment of the applicable fee, request a preliminary opinion concerning the proposed mark.

The Cyprus Intellectual Property Section provides a specific procedure for this purpose.

Such an opinion can be useful in the pre-filing process, but it should not be confused with a complete commercial clearance exercise. The scope of appropriate searches will depend on the mark, the territories concerned and the risk the applicant is prepared to accept.

Choosing the correct goods and services

A registered trade mark does not normally confer an unrestricted monopoly over a word or logo for every commercial activity.

The application identifies the goods and services for which protection is requested.

Cyprus uses the Nice Classification, under which goods and services are divided into classes.

An application may cover more than one class. The goods and services must also be described sufficiently clearly and precisely to enable the scope of the requested protection to be determined.

This stage deserves more attention than simply identifying a class number.

A specification drawn too narrowly may omit activities which are commercially important. At the same time, filing unnecessarily broad specifications is not always advantageous and may create future issues, particularly once genuine-use requirements become relevant.

Consider a technology business. Saying that it deals with “software” does not necessarily answer the classification question. Its business may involve downloadable software, software supplied as a service, online platforms, development, consultancy or several distinct activities falling within different parts of the classification system.

The specification should therefore be built around what the business actually does and what expansion is realistically expected, rather than around the broadest list of expressions available.

How to apply for a national trade mark in Cyprus

A national application is made to the Cyprus Intellectual Property Office.

The application must contain the information required by Cap. 268 to establish the filing, including a request for registration, a representation of the mark, the prescribed details of the applicant and the goods and services for which protection is sought, together with the required evidence regarding payment of the filing fee.

Applications may be made using the procedures permitted by the legislation and the Office, including electronic filing.

Once the necessary filing requirements are satisfied, the application receives its application number, filing date and time and is entered in the Register.

The filing date is not merely administrative. It can become important when competing rights and priority are examined.

Who should own and file the trade mark?

The identity of the applicant deserves consideration before the application is submitted.

It should be clear which individual or legal entity is intended to own the mark and use it, or proposes to use it, in connection with the relevant goods and services.

A founder may assume that it makes no difference whether the mark is registered personally or in the name of the company. It can make a considerable difference later.

Investors, purchasers and lenders may expect a company’s key brand to belong to the company. Conversely, corporate groups sometimes deliberately centralise their intellectual property elsewhere and license it to operating companies.

There is no universal structure which is correct for every business. The important point is that ownership should be deliberate and properly documented rather than accidental.

Examination of a Cyprus trade mark application

Filing does not itself amount to registration.

The Office checks compliance with the applicable formal requirements and examines the application against the grounds for refusal which it is required to consider at the examination stage under the Trade Marks Law.

Where defects are capable of correction, the legislation provides procedures and time limits within which they may be remedied. Certain failures connected with the basic filing-date requirements can also affect the filing date itself.

If the application satisfies the applicable requirements and can be accepted, the Registrar’s decision accepting the application is published.

This is an important procedural stage because publication opens the way for third-party opposition.

Third-party observations and opposition are different procedures

The legislation also permits certain third parties to submit written observations before registration concerning reasons why the mark should be refused on grounds which the Office considers ex officio.

A person submitting such observations does not thereby become a party to the proceedings.

This should be distinguished from a formal opposition, where an opponent invokes the statutory opposition procedure against an accepted application.

The distinction is technical but can be important where a business is deciding how to respond to an application filed by somebody else.

Opposition to a trade mark application in Cyprus

An accepted application can be opposed.

Under the current Cyprus regime, opposition must be filed within three months from publication of the Registrar’s decision accepting the application.

The statutory period is therefore tied to publication of the acceptance decision rather than expressed simply as three months from the original filing.

Opposition may be based on the grounds permitted by Cap. 268, and standing depends upon the grounds relied upon.

Where the dispute is based upon relative grounds, Cyprus law also provides an opportunity for settlement. The parties initially have a two-month period during which an amicable resolution can be explored, capable of extension on their joint request up to the statutory maximum.

This is not merely procedural. Trade mark oppositions are often capable of commercial resolution.

The parties might agree, for example, to restrict the relevant goods and services or settle how particular signs will be used. Written consent from the proprietor of an earlier right may also be relevant in appropriate circumstances, subject to the statutory conditions.

Where settlement is not achieved, the opposition proceeds through the applicable written and evidential procedure.

An opponent may have to prove genuine use

Ownership of an older registration does not invariably mean that the proprietor can rely on it without further evidence.

Where the statutory conditions are satisfied, an applicant facing an opposition may require an opponent relying upon an earlier registered mark to establish the required genuine use of that mark.

If the opponent cannot establish the necessary use and cannot show a proper reason for non-use, this can have decisive consequences for the opposition.

This is one reason for proprietors not only to use their marks properly but also to preserve records capable of proving that use later.

Registration and priority

If no opposition is filed within the applicable period, or an opposition is resolved in a manner which allows the application to proceed, the mark may be entered in the Trade Marks Register and the registration process completed.

There is a technical distinction between the registration date and the filing position which should not be overlooked.

Under the Cyprus regime, the trade mark is regarded as registered upon completion of the registration procedure, while its priority relates back to the filing date, subject to the applicable priority rules.

The two dates should therefore not be treated as interchangeable.

How long does a Cyprus trade mark last?

The period of registration is ten years calculated from the filing date.

It can then be renewed for further ten-year periods. There is no fixed statutory ceiling on the number of renewals, so a properly maintained trade mark can potentially remain protected for many decades.

Renewal should nevertheless be diarised carefully.

The legislation provides the ordinary renewal period before expiry and a further six-month period after expiry during which late renewal remains possible subject to the applicable additional fee.

Although the Office has notification obligations in relation to renewal, the legislation does not make the Office responsible for the proprietor’s failure to renew merely because such notification is not received.

A business with an important trade mark portfolio should therefore maintain its own renewal system.

The five-year genuine-use requirement

Registration is not intended to provide indefinite protection for a mark which simply sits unused on the Register.

Once the statutory use period has become applicable, a trade mark may become vulnerable to revocation, in whole or in part, where there has been no genuine use in relation to the relevant goods or services for a continuous period of five years, or where such use has been discontinued for the relevant continuous period, unless there is a proper reason for non-use.

The legislation also contains safeguards dealing with attempts to commence or resume use shortly before a revocation application where the proprietor has become aware that such proceedings may be brought.

For established businesses, preserving evidence of use is therefore sensible.

Depending on the circumstances, that evidence may include dated invoices, advertisements, catalogues, packaging, sales records, website material and other documents showing how the mark has actually been used and in relation to which goods or services.

This can matter not only in revocation proceedings. An older registration relied upon in an opposition or enforcement dispute may also give rise to a requirement to establish genuine use where the statutory conditions are met.

Other grounds for revocation

Non-use is not the only way in which a registration can become vulnerable.

Rights may also be revoked in circumstances prescribed by Cap. 268 where, through the proprietor’s actions or inactivity, the mark has become the common commercial name for the relevant product or service.

The legislation also addresses situations where the use made of the mark by or with the consent of the proprietor becomes liable to mislead the public, particularly regarding characteristics such as the nature, quality or geographical origin of the goods or services.

The management of a trade mark therefore continues after the registration certificate has been issued.

Invalidity of a registered trade mark

Registration does not conclusively establish that a mark can never be challenged.

A registered mark may be the subject of invalidity proceedings where the statutory requirements are satisfied, including where registration occurred contrary to applicable absolute or relative grounds.

Where a ground affects only part of the goods or services, the consequences may be limited accordingly.

The effect of invalidity is fundamentally different from simply allowing a registration to expire: subject to the detailed statutory rules, an invalid mark is treated as not having produced the effects conferred by registration.

There is an important time issue which should not be overlooked.

Under the Cyprus procedure, an application for invalidity relying on absolute grounds is subject to a five-year period from registration, with an important exception for a filing made in bad faith. Where bad faith applies, the legislation permits the invalidity challenge throughout the duration of the trade mark’s protection.

A business considering an invalidity application should therefore obtain advice promptly rather than assume that every ground can be raised indefinitely.

Delay and acquiescence can affect earlier trade mark rights

Owners should not necessarily ignore a later registered mark for years and assume that their position will remain unchanged.

Cyprus trade mark law contains rules on acquiescence.

Broadly, where the proprietor of an earlier mark knowingly tolerates the use of a later registered mark for a continuous period of five years, the earlier proprietor may lose the ability to seek invalidity of the later mark for the relevant goods or services, unless the later mark was applied for in bad faith.

The precise conditions matter and should be examined in any actual dispute.

The practical point is simpler: where a potentially serious conflict is discovered, prolonged inaction can have legal consequences.

Trade mark infringement in Cyprus

A registered trade mark becomes particularly valuable where another business begins using the same or a similar sign.

Whether that use amounts to infringement depends on the circumstances and the applicable provisions of Cap. 268.

Use of an identical sign in relation to identical goods or services presents the clearest form of case.

Where there are differences between the marks or between the relevant goods and services, the analysis is more fact-sensitive and may turn on whether the public is likely to be confused.

A mark with the required reputation may receive protection extending beyond the ordinary similarity analysis where the statutory conditions concerning unfair advantage or detriment are established.

An infringement analysis should therefore consider the marks as a whole, the goods and services involved, the relevant consumers and the commercial context. It should not be decided simply by comparing two logos side by side.

The proprietor’s rights are not unlimited

Registration confers strong rights, but it is not an unrestricted monopoly over every use of the word or sign.

Cap. 268 contains statutory limitations preserving particular uses by third parties where the relevant conditions are met. These include, amongst other matters, certain descriptive and referential uses.

The distinction can be important where a registered mark also contains ordinary descriptive language.

A trade mark proprietor is entitled to enforce the rights conferred by registration, not to remove from commercial language every legitimate use of words which happen to appear in its mark.

Exhaustion of trade mark rights

A further limitation arises from the principle of exhaustion.

Broadly, where goods have been placed on the market in the European Union under the trade mark by the proprietor or with its consent, the proprietor cannot ordinarily rely upon the trade mark simply to prevent further commercialisation of those goods.

The legislation preserves exceptions where there are legitimate reasons for the proprietor to object, including circumstances involving a change or impairment in the condition of the goods.

This issue can become particularly important in disputes involving parallel sales, resale and distribution.

What should a business do if its trade mark is being copied?

The first step should normally be to establish the legal and factual position before sending an aggressive letter or commencing proceedings.

Relevant questions may include:

precisely which mark is registered;

who owns it;

which goods and services the registration covers;

the relevant filing and registration history;

whether the registration remains current;

whether genuine use may need to be demonstrated;

exactly how the third party is using the disputed sign;

when that use began;

which goods or services are involved; and

whether the third party claims an earlier right or another defence.

Similarity alone does not automatically establish infringement.

Equally, an alleged infringer cannot assume that making a minor change to a word or logo necessarily avoids liability.

Once the position is understood, the available response may range from correspondence and negotiation to opposition, invalidity or revocation proceedings, or court action where appropriate.

Where infringement is actively damaging a business, delay should be avoided.

Company names, domain names and trade marks are different

It is worth returning to one of the most frequent misunderstandings.

A company name, domain name and trade mark are not interchangeable rights.

The Registrar accepting a company name does not necessarily mean that use of that name cannot interfere with somebody else’s trade mark.

Likewise, the fact that a .com or .cy domain is available does not establish that the corresponding name is legally clear for branding purposes.

A new business may therefore need to consider, separately:

availability of its proposed corporate or business name;

trade mark clearance;

appropriate trade mark filings;

domain availability; and

relevant digital or social-media identifiers.

Doing this before launch is considerably easier than changing an established brand after a dispute appears.

Should you register the word mark, the logo or both?

Businesses frequently ask whether they should protect the name, the logo or both.

There is no answer which fits every case.

A word mark and a figurative or composite mark define the protected sign differently and can therefore produce materially different practical scopes of protection.

Where the wording itself is distinctive and commercially important, protection of the word mark may remain valuable even if the business later redesigns its logo.

A figurative registration may be appropriate where a particular graphic identity has independent importance.

The correct filing strategy depends upon the brand, its use and the budget available. What should be avoided is filing the current logo automatically without considering whether the business really wants protection for the underlying name as well.

Assignment and licensing of Cyprus trade marks

A Cyprus trade mark can be transferred.

It can also be licensed on an exclusive or non-exclusive basis and used as part of broader commercial arrangements such as franchising and distribution.

Under Cap. 268, a trade mark licence must be in writing, and the parties must notify a copy of the agreement to the Registrar for entry in the Trade Marks Register.

A properly drafted licence should ordinarily address matters such as the mark covered, the relevant goods or services, territory, duration, exclusivity, quality control, permitted use, sublicensing, consideration, enforcement and termination.

An assignment likewise needs to identify clearly what is being transferred.

This is particularly important in the sale of a business. A contract which refers generally to the transfer of “all business assets” is a poor substitute for identifying and dealing expressly with valuable registered and pending intellectual property rights.

Common mistakes businesses make with trade marks

Most serious trade mark problems are easier to prevent than to repair.

A recurring example is adopting a brand without a meaningful clearance exercise.

Other problems arise from assuming that incorporation protects the company name as a trade mark, filing in the wrong owner’s name, choosing an excessively descriptive sign, selecting an inadequate specification of goods or services, overlooking expansion into other territories or missing renewal deadlines.

Businesses also sometimes register a mark and then keep almost no evidence of how it is used.

Another mistake is to take no action after learning of a conflicting later registration. As discussed above, prolonged acquiescence can have consequences.

Finally, some businesses delay registration because they have already traded under the name for a number of years. Although other legal rights may potentially exist in relation to an unregistered sign depending on the particular circumstances and applicable law, this should not be treated as equivalent to owning an appropriate registered trade mark.

Building a sensible trade mark strategy

The right filing strategy depends on the business.

A professional practice operating only in Cyprus does not necessarily require the same portfolio as an e-commerce company targeting consumers throughout Europe.

Before filing, it is useful to answer a handful of practical questions.

What is the important sign?

Is the value concentrated in the company name, a particular product name, the logo, a slogan or more than one of these?

What goods and services need protection?

The answer should reflect both the present business and realistic expansion.

Where does protection matter commercially?

That determines whether Cyprus national protection is sufficient or whether EU or wider international filings should be considered.

Who should own the mark?

This should fit the actual corporate structure and commercial arrangements.

What earlier rights exist?

Clearance should come before, rather than after, substantial investment in the branding.

These are legal questions, but they are also commercial ones. The purpose of a trade mark strategy is not to collect registrations. It is to protect the branding which matters to the business in the markets where that protection is genuinely valuable.

Protect the brand before it becomes expensive to change

For a new business, the best time to consider trade mark protection is usually before launch.

At that stage, discovering that the proposed name is problematic may be inconvenient, but changing it is still relatively straightforward.

After years of trading, the same exercise may involve changing signage, packaging, domains, websites, stationery, advertising, customer communications and social-media accounts, in addition to losing part of the goodwill attached to the previous identity.

For businesses trading online, the issue arises even earlier because a Cyprus brand can become visible internationally almost immediately.

Trade mark work therefore sits naturally alongside the process of choosing and launching a brand rather than being something to address only once a dispute has occurred.

Conclusion

A registered trade mark can become one of a business’s more valuable intellectual property assets.

The Cyprus trade mark regime provides businesses with a modern framework for protecting names, logos and other qualifying signs, while EU and international systems offer additional routes where protection is required beyond Cyprus.

Registration, however, should not be treated as a box-ticking exercise.

A good filing starts with the right questions: whether the proposed mark is legally protectable, whether earlier rights present an obstacle, who should own the registration, which goods and services matter and in which markets protection is commercially justified.

The work does not end once a certificate is issued. A proprietor should use the mark genuinely, preserve evidence of use, renew it on time, document licences and transfers properly and react sensibly where conflicting rights appear.

For an established brand, these matters may ultimately be worth far more than the cost of the original registration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.