A Guide To EUIPO Mediation: Beyond The Trademark Dispute

Benefits of mediation before the EUIPO

The goal of the mediation is to quickly reach a practical solution to all pending IP conflicts between the parties, tailored to the commercial goals of the parties involved, preserving confidentiality and protecting the parties' business reputation. The solution reached can extend beyond the simple decision of whether a trademark should be registered or not. Parties may reach a broader settlement of their conflict, for example by entering into co-existence or licensing agreements, agreeing on territorial or market limitations, or implementing other commercially tailored arrangements.

The focus of the mediation process is the parties’ commercial objectives, rather than their formal legal positions in the pending disputes. The aim is to find the solution that will be appropriate for both parties’ businesses. As EUIPO mediators often observe, mediation is primarily focused on the future relationship and commercial interests of the parties, whereas litigation typically concerns past conduct.

Another significant benefit of mediation is its complete confidentiality. Third parties cannot intervene or review documents and information exchanged. This allows adverse parties to freely discuss settlement terms and exchange sensitive business information without concern that they will be known or used by third parties against them in separate proceedings or in the future, which is a huge advantage in comparison with opposition or cancellation proceedings or court proceedings, which are public and so third parties can access documents exchanged and the decision made.

For the purpose of the confidential mediation process, the EUIPO has deployed a special online platform, which provides a dedicated environment for the confidential discussions between the parties and the information exchanged. This platform is completely isolated from the EUIPO’s main back-office system. Access is granted by invitation only once the parties agree to participate in the mediation process.

The EUIPO highlights the cost efficiency as another key advantage of the mediation process. By opting for mediation, parties do not need to bear additional official fees and high professional fees of their representatives that are typically involved with long, complex disputes, where several rounds of argument exchanges or hearings can be expected. Also, the court proceedings or administrative IP inter partes proceedings may take several years in each jurisdiction, especially if appeal or other legal remedies are used. Moreover, the disputes in different countries often lead to different outcomes in each jurisdiction, which means that the parties may need to invest even more time and expenses to coordinate their business activities with the authorities’ decisions in the respective country.

Mediation can be particularly useful where disputes involve family-owned businesses, former business partners, when parties are interested in preserving the current business relationships or establishing a new one, or in any case where companies want to preserve their public business reputation by avoiding unnecessary publicity surrounding their conflict and preventing unnecessary tensions with their business partners or competitors.

However, mediation is not suitable for every dispute. It requires a true willingness of the parties to engage in negotiations and does not guarantee that a settlement will be reached. In addition, where disputes are pending before the national bodies, any settlement reached must still be appropriately implemented in each jurisdiction.