Managing Trademark Cost: A Strategic Guide For Intellectual Property Operations

As cost pressure rises, brand owners are looking for new solutions to drive efficiencies across their trademark operations. From automation to outsourcing, we examine how IP leaders are re-evaluating their technologies...

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

As cost pressure rises, brand owners are looking for new solutions to drive efficiencies across their trademark operations. From automation to outsourcing, we examine how IP leaders are re-evaluating their technologies, processes, and partners to optimize their budgets and scale their impact.

In the face of rising costs, intellectual property departments and law firms are evolving how they manage their trademark operations to justify spending and maximize return on every project and investment. As industry leaders from Motorola Solutions, Verizon, and Little Caesars Pizza shared in our recent webinar on 'How Leading Teams Are Managing Trademark Costs Without Disrupting Operations,' taking the time to assess budgets, review internal processes, and consolidate suppliers and technologies can help you not only better predict and control costs, but also introduce new efficiencies, improve oversight, and scale your impact.

Four IP Cost Pressures for Trademark Professionals

Trademark professionals are facing a "perfect storm" defined by four distinct, interlocking pressures:

1. Rising supplier costs are eroding departmental budgets, as outside counsel hourly rates, international filing fees, and subscription costs for essential software platforms climb globally.

are eroding departmental budgets, as outside counsel hourly rates, international filing fees, and subscription costs for essential software platforms climb globally. 2. Headcount freezes add pressure to already lean trademark teams, with often a single attorney or paralegal managing an ever-growing volume of trademark search, clearance, and enforcement work.

add pressure to already lean trademark teams, with often a single attorney or paralegal managing an ever-growing volume of trademark search, clearance, and enforcement work. 3. Increased budget scrutiny means that every dollar spent on managing trademark costs must be justified through the lens of corporate return on investment (ROI) metrics.

means that every dollar spent on managing trademark costs must be justified through the lens of corporate return on investment (ROI) metrics. 4. Hidden legal risks can emerge from cost-cutting exercises. When teams are forced to make blunt cuts to monitoring or renewal programs, they do not just "save money"; they might also create protection gaps that can lead to costly infringement issues later down the line.

In this environment, success is no longer defined by how much cost a department can cut, but by how effectively it can shift work to the most efficient channels.

Five Ways to Optimize Trademark Cost and IP Operations

1. Track Your Trademark Costs

By pinpointing exactly where costs are increasing, you can identify hidden intangible costs and turn unexpected budget hits into predictable spending.

Performing a granular audit of where capital is flowing will help you identify where your budget goes — and assess the impact of increases in outside counsel fees and search, filing and prosecution, enforcement, and renewal costs.

Review Outside Counsel Activities: As hourly rates rise, IP teams may need to reconsider reliance on external firms for repetitive or routine tasks that could be modernized or brought in-house.

Did you know?

Industry benchmarks from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) indicate that for companies in the US$1–5 billion revenue range, outside counsel fees account for approximately 48% of total legal spend. When nearly half of the budget is tied to external hourly rates, any upward pressure on those rates significantly impacts the IP department's ability to maintain a global footprint.

However, as Marti Franklin, Intellectual Property Paralegal at Motorola Solutions, explained in our recent webinar, it’s not only external costs that are rising; so too is the volume of in-house work, meaning that while "insourcing" is often presented as a cure-all for high spend, it can risk overloading already over-stretched team members.

Without careful planning, bringing work in-house to “cut costs” may inadvertently risk increasing costs if overloaded teams rely on external support or expensive platforms to manage overflow. Comparing insourcing vs. outsourcing decisions can help you assess what you can safely manage in-house, and the third-party support or technologies you need to achieve that efficiently.

Three Examples of How Technology Can Assist

When making in-sourcing decisions, the goal is not just to manage the work internally, but to ensure that the work being handled in-house is supported by technology that makes the internal team considerably more efficient than an external firm charging hourly rates for the same tasks. Three examples of tasks that leading IP teams are successfully bringing in-house with technology:

Trademark Clearance search: As business units innovate faster and enter new digital markets, the volume of preliminary and comprehensive searches required to clear new marks has spiked, requiring new automated and cost-effective solutions.

As business units innovate faster and enter new digital markets, the volume of preliminary and comprehensive searches required to clear new marks has spiked, requiring new automated and cost-effective solutions. Online Brand Protection: The explosion of social commerce and online marketplaces has created a target-rich environment for malicious actors. Protecting a brand across hundreds of platforms is no longer a human-scale task.

The explosion of social commerce and online marketplaces has created a target-rich environment for malicious actors. Protecting a brand across hundreds of platforms is no longer a human-scale task. Portfolio Maintenance: As portfolios expand through organic growth and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, the cumulative costs of renewals and administrative upkeep scale linearly unless automated.

2. Review Internal Roles & Responsibilities

Make strategic insourcing vs. outsourcing decisions by assessing what you can safely cut and what you must protect, and identifying critical, high-value areas that look expensive on paper but are dangerous to defund.

As our webinar speakers shared, the hallmark of a mature trademark operations strategy is the use of a "Strategic Filter" to determine the most efficient channel for every task. Leading trademark professionals no longer view the choice as a binary between "internal" and "external." Instead, they segment work based on complexity, geographic risk, and the need for legal "gravitas" — a filter that is central to managing trademark cost-effectively.

Keep Control of Core Functions: Maintaining control over the brand's primary identity and domestic market is non-negotiable. Some IP tasks benefit from the internal team's deep institutional knowledge, which an outside firm or supplier can struggle to fully replicate.

That’s why many leading legal professionals advocate for an “in-house first” approach to routine tasks, such as preliminary clearance, domestic filing/enforcement, and basic reporting. As Scott M. Oslick, In-House Counsel at Verizon, shared in our recent webinar, handling the first wave of activities can help companies resolve a significant percentage of minor issues or disputes without incurring hourly fees. This approach ensures that the external budget is reserved for matters that require specialist support.

Three Ways Leading IP Teams Use External Counsel

Of course, outside counsel remain a vital partner, but by reserving their role for high-stakes or highly specialized scenarios, trademark professionals can more carefully dedicate external spend to:

Complex International Jurisdictions: Navigating foreign laws requires local expertise.

Navigating foreign laws requires local expertise. High-Stakes Litigation: When the core of a brand is under threat, the bench strength and specialized resources of a top-tier firm are essential.

When the core of a brand is under threat, the bench strength and specialized resources of a top-tier firm are essential. The "Heavy Hit" Enforcement: There are times when corporate enforcement activities are ignored. Utilizing a law firm's letterhead can provide a level of "gravitas" that signals the company's willingness to escalate to litigation.

3. Scale Without Increasing Headcount

Master supplier relationships and scale your team’s impact. Find out if the secret lies in process, vendor consolidation, or technology.

Specialist IP service providers occupy the high-efficiency space between law firms and internal teams. These providers are most effective in areas like high-volume renewals and online brand protection. Because these vendors use automated crawling and specialized filing platforms, they can scale their services beyond the capability of any human team, providing better results at a lower cost-per-takedown or cost-per-filing than a traditional law firm — a meaningful lever for managing trademark cost at scale.

Reconsider Routine Tasks: "Doing more with less" is a mathematical impossibility unless teams can change the "how." Operational innovation allows trademark professionals to handle increased portfolio complexity without adding headcount to their team.

Take, for example, the common drain on IP resources that is the need to integrate and record an acquired company's trademark portfolio following M&A. This process is an administrative minefield: recording assignments, signing Powers of Attorney (POAs) in dozens of countries, hiring local counsel, and managing notary and apostille requirements.

As discussed in our recent webinar, leading teams at Motorola Solutions and Verizon have adopted a "One-Year Rule" for acquisitions. Under this strategy, the acquiring company does not take over the management or recordal of an acquired portfolio for at least 12 months post-closing. The logic is purely strategic: many acquired brands are eventually retired or folded into the parent brand. By waiting a year, the IP team avoids wasting thousands of dollars in fees and hundreds of hours of paralegal time on assets that the business may ultimately decide to abandon. This delay acts as a natural filter, ensuring that resources are only spent on "keeper" assets — a straightforward win when it comes to managing trademark costs.

Proactive Education as a Strategic Gatekeeper

One of the most effective ways to save money on a non-core trademark is to not file it in the first place. In our recent webinar, Sheila Engle, Senior Trademark Paralegal at Little Caesars Pizza, shared how the use of proactive education for marketing and business partners can act as a cost-saving tool. By teaching internal stakeholders to distinguish between a "Limited-Time Offer" and a permanent brand asset, the trademark team can save the cumulative cost of searching, filing, and monitoring that mark. This education also helps to change the IP team from a reactive "processing center" into a strategic "gatekeeper," ensuring that the filing budget is dedicated only to assets with long-term commercial value.

Watch the webinar

4. Consolidate Suppliers & Technologies

Standardization and centralization also have a vital role to play. By centralizing all data into a single, integrated IP management platform and consolidating vendor networks, trademark teams can also reduce the manual, repetitive work that consumes attorney time.

Centralization provides the visibility required to make data-driven decisions, allowing trademark professionals to see exactly where bottlenecks are occurring and where spend can be optimized — a foundational step in managing trademark cost over time.

Meanwhile, technology provides the engine that allows modern intellectual property operations to scale, including through the secure and strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI). Trademark search and watch, online brand protection and enforcement, proof of use evidence classification, and office action response management are just some of the areas where AI is making a tangible difference for trademark professionals today.

Did you know? Recent research shows that 91% of trademark teams are now prioritizing AI for search and clearance workflows, as the application of this technology matures from "experimental" to "operational."

As comprehensive search reports become increasingly voluminous, AI can play a vital role in "noise reduction,” by removing the hundreds of irrelevant references to highlight only the most pertinent risks that require substantive review by a human expert.

Despite the power and potential of AI, however, leading trademark professionals emphasize that keeping a "human expert in the loop" is essential for risk management. AI can identify the "what" — a potential conflict or an infringing listing — but only a human can determine the "so what."

As Marti Franklin from Motorola Solutions shared in our webinar, the ability to call a colleague with 20 years of "brand memory" is a resource that technology cannot yet replace. Only a human expert understands the business's risk tolerance, the strategic importance of a specific market, or the nuance required to decide if the action warrants the budget outlay.

5. Prepare for the Future of Trademark Operations

Traditionally, intellectual property operations were treated as a cost center; in the future, they must be viewed as a risk-mitigation and value-creation engine.

While quantitative metrics (e.g., number of takedowns, search turnaround times) are useful for tracking operational speed, they often fail to capture the true value of IP operations. By shifting the conversation around IP spending from "cost" to "value," trademark professionals can redefine return on investment (ROI) metrics to better consider responsiveness, business partner satisfaction, and the overall "health" of the brand in key markets.

As Scott Oslick from Verizon discusses in our recent webinar, the true value of certain tasks is found in the costs the company never incurs. For example, a thorough clearance and search process that avoids the costs of defending an infringement.

Trademark Operations as a Distinct Discipline: Establishing trademark operations as a distinct and specialized discipline will help trademark professionals move beyond substantive legal analysis to focus on the orchestration of technology, the management of global vendor networks, and data-driven resource allocation.

The rise of trademark operations as a discipline will provide a new career path for paralegals and trademark professionals, as Sheila Engle from Little Caesars Pizza highlights in our webinar. Rather than simply completing tasks, they will become the subject matter experts who guide the strategic and operational future of their companies.

Six Key Takeaways for Intellectual Property Operations Leaders

By centralizing data, standardizing workflows, and using technology to handle the volume of modern digital life, IP leaders can protect their brands more effectively than ever before — turning the department from a cost center into a resilient pillar of corporate strategy. Here are six key takeaways shared by industry leaders from Motorola Solutions, Verizon, Little Caesars Pizza, and Questel:

1. Avoid Blunt Budget Cuts: Indiscriminate cuts to search and monitoring create long-term protection gaps and exponentially higher downstream risks.

Indiscriminate cuts to search and monitoring create long-term protection gaps and exponentially higher downstream risks. 2. Segment Enforcement Channels : Resolve routine disputes in-house to save on hourly fees, reserving external counsel for international matters and "heavy hit" interventions.

: Resolve routine disputes in-house to save on hourly fees, reserving external counsel for international matters and "heavy hit" interventions. 3. Adopt Strategic Filters: Protect your team's time and your company's budget on specific tasks; for example, by waiting one year before recording assignments for low-risk brand acquisitions.

Protect your team's time and your company's budget on specific tasks; for example, by waiting one year before recording assignments for low-risk brand acquisitions. 4. Educate to Elevate: Train marketing teams on the strategic difference between limited-time offers and permanent brands to reduce the volume of low-value trademark filings at the source.

Train marketing teams on the strategic difference between limited-time offers and permanent brands to reduce the volume of low-value trademark filings at the source. 5. Prioritize AI for Noise Reduction: Use technology to sift through voluminous search reports and global marketplace data, freeing trademark professionals for high-stakes decision-making.

Use technology to sift through voluminous search reports and global marketplace data, freeing trademark professionals for high-stakes decision-making. 6. Focus on the Unspent Dollar: Define the value of intellectual property operations by the litigation and rebranding costs avoided through thorough clearance and strategic gatekeeping.

To hear the insights of industry leaders from Motorola Solutions, Verizon, Little Caesars Pizza, and Questel in full, watch the video of our webinar: 'How Leading Teams Are Managing Trademark Costs Without Disrupting Operations.'

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.