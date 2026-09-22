Questel Reinforces ISO 27001 Compliance, Extending Security Standard To Equinox IPMS

Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 reflects the best practices for information security management established across Questel’s products and services, including its Equinox IP management software.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 reflects the best practices for information security management established across Questel’s products and services, including its Equinox IP management software.

LEEDS, UK and PARIS, FRANCE—September 16, 2026—Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) software and services, announced today that it had maintained and extended its ISO/IEC 27001 certification to cover additional software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, such as its suite of integrated Equinox IP management systems (IPMS).

ISO 27001 is the global standard for managing information security, and conformity is independently audited to ensure companies not only establish but also monitor and maintain robust risk management practices for data security. After first achieving compliance with the standard in early 2022, Questel has extended the scope of its Information Security Management System (ISMS) policies to cover data processing across a wider range of SaaS products, services, and infrastructure.

These include Questel’s powerful IP intelligence software Orbit, its language solutions, and its patent translation and filing, online brand protection, and domain name management services. This year, the scope of the ISMS policies has also been extended successfully to cover its Equinox IP management software, including Equinox Invention, Corporate, Law Firm, and Law Firm+.

Compliance covers physical premises, such as offices and data centers, cloud-based premises used to host SaaS products, and internal departments that contribute to the development, operations, support, sales, marketing, and infrastructure management of the products and services in question.

“Data and technology are in Questel’s DNA, and we take information security seriously,” commented Yann Lievin, Vice President of Infrastructure at Questel. “By following standard and certification guidelines and applying them to all our products and services, we can ensure we follow industry best practices for all our management systems and internal processes, safeguarding sensitive client data and upholding client satisfaction in the process.”

“ISO/IEC 27001 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system,” added Eugénie Merigeault, Director, IP Management Software and Services at Questel. “This certification is a recognition of our ongoing commitment to robust information security policies and procedures for users of our Equinox IP management systems.”

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