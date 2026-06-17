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17 June 2026

[Webinar] Sport And Counterfeiting – 25 June 2026

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Novagraaf Group

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Novagraaf presents a comprehensive webinar exploring the intersection of sports and counterfeiting, examining how intellectual property rights are challenged in the athletic industry. The session will address key legal strategies and enforcement mechanisms to combat counterfeit sports merchandise and protect brand integrity in this lucrative sector.
France Intellectual Property
Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet
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Thursday 25 juin 2026 | 9am BST, 10am CEST
Webinar in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now

Sport and counterfeiting: Protecting brands online and in the real world

Webinar #1 in a trilogy of sessions focusing on the fight against counterfeiting in key industry sectors.

The first of our trilogy of webinars sharing practical anti-counterfeiting tips for brand owners will cover the sporting arena. Subsequent sessions will cover fashion and wine & spirits

Why sport and counterfeiting?

Major sporting events create exceptional visibility for brands, but also for counterfeiters. From counterfeit jerseys and sports equipment to unauthorised online sales and trademark misuse, sport is one of the sectors most exposed to IP infringement.

Join Novagraaf experts Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet, specialists in offline and online brand protection, on 25 June, for a practical 35-minute session covering how to:

  •  Identify priority risks
  • Understand current counterfeiting trends
  • Strengthen your online and offline enforcement strategy

This webinar will be in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Elli Velissaropoulos
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