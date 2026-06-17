LD Milan, June 8, 2026, Cost Decision, UPC_CFI_2046/2025

Recoverable costs must be reasonable and proportionate; the Scale of Ceilings sets a maximum, not an automatic entitlement (Art. 69(1) UPCA, R. 152 RoP).

Reasonableness excludes reimbursement for unusually high fees or unnecessary services; a cost is necessary when closely correlated to pursuing the claims as required by the circumstances, assessed ex ante by a diligent and prudent person (CJEU: Koch Media, C-559/20; NovaText, C-531/20; United Video Properties, C-57/15). Proportionality does not require full reimbursement of all reasonable costs but at least a significant and adequate portion, taking into account the value of the dispute, the importance of the case, and the difficulty and complexity of legal and factual issues. In low-complexity default judgment cases, representation costs may be set below the applicable ceiling based on an independent judicial proportionality assessment (R. 152 RoP). The Court identified several factors indicating low complexity: the case concluded by default without any defense on infringement or validity, no evidentiary proceedings were conducted and only one patent was asserted. The ceiling was therefore not reached.