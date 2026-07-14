Court Of Appeal, 3 July 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_302/2025 & UPC_CoA_305/2025

No exceptional circumstances to refer the application for a cost decision from the CoA to the CFI

The CoA rejected Claimant’s request to refer its application for a cost decision to the CFI. Claimant has argued that filing an application for a cost decision with the CoA constituted timely submission pursuant to R. 151 RoP to “the Court” as a single entity. However, the CoA held that no exceptional circumstances for a referral to the CFI apply in the present case by referencing its settled case-law.