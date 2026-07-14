CoA, July 8, 2026, Appeal Decision Regarding Request For Provisional Measures, UPC-CoA-36/2026

Given the summary nature of proceedings for provisional measures (R. 205 RoP) and the tight time periods applicable (R. 209.1(a) RoP), there may in individual cases be reason to adopt a more lenient approach towards late‑filed submissions than in proceedings on the merits. There is less reason for leniency towards defendants who, while aware of the patent rights, launch their products at risk and who therefore should have been properly prepared for proceedings for provisional measures (Merz v Viatris, March 26, 2026, UPC_CoA_917/2025; Boehringer Ingelheim v Zentiva, August 13, 2025 UPC_CoA_446/2025 and UPC_CoA_520/2025).

As a general rule, an uncontested submission cannot be rejected on grounds of late filing (Belkin v Philips, October 3, 2025, UPC-CoA-534/2024; Hefei v Grundfos, May 27, 2026, UPC_CoA_622/2025 and UPC_CoA_623/2025). In respect to late-filed uncontested non-infringement arguments (made by the potentially infringing party e.g. by accepting the patent holder’s description of the attacked embodiment’s technical functionality), the main question remains whether the undisputed functionality is covered by the claim. Thus, such an uncontested submission does not reopen a factual dispute and can therefore be allowed by the Court in accordance with R. 222.2 RoP.

The submission of disputed non-infringement arguments filed late and without justification however, must be considered as inadmissible pursuant to R. 222.2 RoP since admitting it would compel the Court to reopen and resolve a factual dispute. The procedural consequence of the inadmissibility of the contested facts is that the potentially infringing party’s submission is thereafter treated as uncontested for the purposes of the appeal. Even though the facts are treated as uncontested, the Court must still determine whether the facts advanced justify the legal consequence for which they were submitted (Kodak v Fuji Film, April 17, 2025, UPC_CoA_312/2025 and 325/2025).