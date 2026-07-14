LD Munich, July 7, 2026, Infringement Action And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CFI_846/2024, UPC_CFI_485/2025, UPC_CFI_535/2025

The Court dismissed Defendants’ preliminary objection, holding that in particular Art. 3 and 32(1) UPCA) do not provide for any temporal limitation of the

exclusive competence of the Court concerning the acts of alleged infringements, whether acts have taken place before or after the entry into force of the UPCA. This is already confirmed by the CoA (UPC_CoA_156/2025 order of 2 June 2025, XSYS/ESKO).

Moreover, the Court held that exercising jurisdiction over past acts does not violate the non-retroactivity principle (Art. 28 VCLT), as the UPC’s purpose implies competence over all infringements regardless of timing (mn. 54 et seq.).