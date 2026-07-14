LD Duesseldorf, July 3, 2026, Order On Penalty Payments, UPC_CFI_723/2025

Penalty payments serve both a coercive and a punitive function; their imposition requires fault. The defendant bears the burden of proving that full and timely compliance was impossible or unreasonable.

Relevant proportionality factors include the severity and duration of the breach, the defendant’s ability to pay, the advantage to the infringer, and the risk to the patent proprietor (Kodak v. Fujifilm, Order of 14 October 2025 mn. 42 (UPC_CoA_699/2025), Belkin v. Philips, Order of 30 May 2025, mn. 35 and 57 (UPC_CoA_845/2024) and myStromer v. Revolt, Order of 18 October 2023, p. 15 (UPC_CFI_177/2023)).

Prompt disabling of infringing features and good-faith compliance efforts justify a significant penalty reduction, but defendant must audit all public-facing materials for residual infringing content (Art. 82(4) UPCA, R. 354.3, 354.4 RoP).

The Court found defendants particularly at fault for overlooking social media posts that were explicitly mentioned in the original application for provisional measures and the injunction order itself, heightening their duty of awareness.

However, as the probability of many users actually viewing the social media posts and the User Manual was considered rather low the Court only imposed a penalty payment in total of EUR 1.5000,- per day which is less than 10% of the maximum amount set forth in the order.