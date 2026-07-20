Court Of Appeal, 14 July 2026, Order, UPC-CoA-76/2026

The Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court examines an application for suspensive effect in appeal proceedings involving patent EP 2 791 402. Chinese technology companies Xingi Technology and Jiangsu Jiuzhou challenge a decision from the Local Division in The Hague brought by Avient Protective Materials B.V. The case involves procedural rules governing suspensive effect applications under the UPC Rules of Procedure.

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1. Key takeaways

Suspensive effect under Rule 223 RoP may be partially granted on a prima facie basis where thrid-country export controls impede immediate compliance

The Court of Appeal accepted, on a prima facie basis, that: (i) Chinese export-control law applied to the materials; (ii) required administrative procedures were incompatible with the fixed deadline; and (iii) non-compliance could expose the appellants to significant adverse consequences. Suspensive effect was granted until 15 July 2026, with a diligence obligation requiring active pursuit of the export authorisation procedure.

2. Division

Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court

(Impugned order: Local Division The Hague)

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-76/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings — Application for suspensive effect (R. 223 RoP)

5. Parties

Appellants / Defendants:

Xingi Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jiuzhou Xingji High-Performance Fiber Products Co., Ltd.

vs.

Respondent / Claimant:

Avient Protective Materials B.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 791 402

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 190 RoP

R. 223 RoP

self

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