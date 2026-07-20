Court Of Appeal, 14 July 2026, Order, UPC-CoA-76/2026

- within Privacy topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Suspensive effect under Rule 223 RoP may be partially granted on a prima facie basis where thrid-country export controls impede immediate compliance
The Court of Appeal accepted, on a prima facie basis, that: (i) Chinese export-control law applied to the materials; (ii) required administrative procedures were incompatible with the fixed deadline; and (iii) non-compliance could expose the appellants to significant adverse consequences. Suspensive effect was granted until 15 July 2026, with a diligence obligation requiring active pursuit of the export authorisation procedure.
2. Division
Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court
(Impugned order: Local Division The Hague)
3. UPC number
UPC-CoA-76/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal proceedings — Application for suspensive effect (R. 223 RoP)
5. Parties
Appellants / Defendants:
Xingi Technology Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Jiuzhou Xingji High-Performance Fiber Products Co., Ltd.
vs.
Respondent / Claimant:
Avient Protective Materials B.V.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 791 402
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 190 RoP
R. 223 RoP
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