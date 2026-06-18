Can You Patent A Slogan? Understanding Trademark Protection For Phrases

Trademark Registration Process for Slogans

Registering a slogan trademark involves several structured steps. Here is the general process, which varies slightly by jurisdiction but follows a common logic:

Step 1 — Conduct a thorough trademark search. Before filing, search existing trademark databases to ensure your slogan isn't already registered or pending in your industry. Tools like Questel's trademark search platform can scan databases across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously, identifying potential conflicts early and saving costly filing mistakes.

Step 2 — Identify the correct Nice Classification. Trademarks are registered in specific classes of goods and services under the Nice Classification system (45 classes in total). A food brand and a tech company could theoretically register the same slogan in different classes, though this can still cause complications. Identify every class relevant to your business.

Step 3 — Prepare and file your application. Applications are filed with the relevant national or regional trademark office — for example, the USPTO (United States), the EUIPO (European Union), the IPO (United Kingdom), or the WIPO's Madrid System for international coverage. Your application must include the slogan as it will appear, the classes, a specimen showing use in commerce (in use-based systems), and the filing fee.

Step 4 — Examination and publication. The trademark office examines your application for absolute grounds (such as descriptiveness or bad faith) and, in many jurisdictions, publishes it for opposition. Third parties have a window — typically two to three months — to oppose registration.

Step 5 — Registration and renewal. If no opposition succeeds, your slogan trademark is registered. In the US, initial registration lasts 10 years, with renewals due every 10 years thereafter. Use the ® symbol once registered; before registration, use ™ to signal your claim.

Distinctiveness Requirements (Fanciful vs. Descriptive)