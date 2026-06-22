Big News For The EU Pharma Sector!

The EU Council and European Parliament have agreed on a new “Pharma Package” – a major update to medicines rules in Europe. This is one of the biggest reforms in over 20 years. Once finally endorsed by the Council and the Parliament, the agreement will enter into force.

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The EU Council and European Parliament have agreed on a new “Pharma Package” – a major update to medicines rules in Europe. This is one of the biggest reforms in over 20 years. Once finally endorsed by the Council and the Parliament, the agreement will enter into force.

The agreement will:

Make medicines fairer and more affordable for patients

Strengthen the competitiveness of EU pharma and biotech

Improve the supply security of critical medicines

Support innovation while reducing unnecessary red tape

Major consequences for a biotech or pharma company’s IP strategy:

1. Exclusivity becomes more strategic, not automatic

Innovators enjoy 8 years of data protection and 1–2 years of market protection, but additional protection may depend on meeting public health goals (such as access across EU countries). IP teams may need to align patents, data exclusivity, and launch plans more closely with pricing and access strategies.

2. Earlier competition is easier to plan for

A clearer Bolar exemption allows generics and biosimilars to prepare earlier for market entry without infringing patents. This means originator companies should expect faster competition once exclusivity ends — and plan patent portfolios and follow-on innovation earlier.

3. High-frequency patent filings alone may not be enough

With shorter or more conditional exclusivity, companies may rely even more on:

Strong patent quality (not just quantity)

Smart use of SPCs, formulations, and indications

Trade secrets and manufacturing know-how

Life-cycle management beyond the first product launch

4. New incentives change IP value

The new transferable exclusivity voucher for priority antibiotics adds a new IP asset that can be leveraged. This voucher will grant companies one additional year of market protection for a pharmaceutical product of their choice … with certain limits, including a blockbuster restriction that limits use to products with annual gross sales of less than €490 million in the preceding 4 years. Nevertheless, this is another IP asset waiting to be used.

The new Pharma Package pushes companies to think about IP earlier, smarter, and more holistically. Success will depend on how well IP, regulatory, market access, and business teams work together.

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