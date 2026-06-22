Questel Announces Cantaluppi & Partners Has Selected Orbit Intelligence For Advanced Reporting Capabilities

Paris, France – June 16 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Cantaluppi & Partners has selected its patent intelligence software, Orbit Intelligence, to enhance its reporting capabilities and deliver deeper insights to clients.

Cantaluppi & Partners is a well-established IP firm providing strategic advisory and protection services across Europe and beyond. With growing demand for high-quality, data-driven insights, the firm sought a solution capable of transforming complex patent data into clear, actionable reports.

By adopting Orbit Intelligence, Cantaluppi & Partners will be able to leverage advanced analytics and customizable reporting tools to streamline the creation of in-depth patent analyses, improve efficiency, and support more informed decision-making for its clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Cantaluppi & Partners to the Questel community,” said Roberta Rullo, Key Account Manager at Questel. “Their choice of Orbit Intelligence highlights the importance of powerful reporting capabilities in today’s data-driven IP landscape. We look forward to supporting their teams in delivering high-value insights with greater speed and precision.”

This collaboration underscores Questel’s ongoing commitment to equipping IP professionals with innovative tools that simplify complexity and unlock the full value of intellectual property data.