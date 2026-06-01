Patent Trends In Seafood And Aquatic Food Products

The pace of innovation in seafood and aquatic food products has increased dramatically in recent years. A recent analysis of the global patent landscape conducted by member company aera AS shows that the number of patent applications has skyrocketed — from just 80 in 2011 to 4,024 in 2024. The number of granted patents has followed the same trend, with 2,426 approved patents in 2024. This underscores that the industry globally views patenting as a key tool for securing competitive advantage and long-term growth.

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The pace of innovation in seafood and aquatic food products has increased dramatically in recent years. A recent analysis of the global patent landscape conducted by member company aera AS shows that the number of patent applications has skyrocketed — from just 80 in 2011 to 4,024 in 2024. The number of granted patents has followed the same trend, with 2,426 approved patents in 2024. This underscores that the industry globally views patenting as a key tool for securing competitive advantage and long-term growth.

China stands out as the clearly dominant player, with more than 9,000 patent applications and almost 6,000 granted patents over the past 15 years, far ahead of other nations. Norwegian companies, on the other hand, have experienced a stagnation in patent activity following the peak years of 2020–2022. This development could make Norwegian actors more vulnerable, particularly in the face of intense international competition, and underscores the need for a more proactive IP strategy.

The analysis also highlights several key technology areas driving growth:

Sustainable aquaculture systems, particularly RAS technology (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems).

Processing of fish products, including drying, fermentation, and enzymatic hydrolysis.

High-value marine ingredients, including omega-3 fatty acids, collagen, and bioactive compounds.

This reflects a global trend toward sustainability, improved resource utilisation, and the development of high-value products from marine raw materials. In the future, particularly strong growth is expected in environmentally friendly production methods, water quality, and advanced processing technologies.

For Norway and the companies in the sector, this represents a pivotal turning point. To remain a leading seafood nation, we must combine innovation with a stronger focus on intellectual property. Patenting is not merely a legal formality — it is a tool to secure long-term competitiveness, protect new technology, and open doors to international markets.

Global developments present both opportunities and challenges. Norwegian players that invest in research, innovation, and IP protection can claim a strong position in an increasingly complex market — and thereby help secure the future of the seafood industry.

Source: PatBase

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