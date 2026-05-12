Patentability In AI – Navigating The Legal Landscape

AI and machine learning are reshaping industries, opening new opportunities for innovation. But can your AI invention be patented?

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AI and machine learning are reshaping industries, opening new opportunities for innovation. But can your AI invention be patented?

The answer is yes—if it clears two key hurdles: technical character and technical effect. Patent offices like the European Patent Office and the USPTO focus on whether your invention applies AI to a specific technical purpose and delivers measurable technical advantages.

From autonomous vehicle control to advanced image processing, real-world cases show how the correct technical framing can secure protection and turn groundbreaking ideas into protected assets.

Read the full article by Hanane Fathi Roswall here.

Originally published 12.08.2025

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