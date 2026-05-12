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12 May 2026

Patentability In AI – Navigating The Legal Landscape

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AI and machine learning are reshaping industries, opening new opportunities for innovation. But can your AI invention be patented?
Denmark Intellectual Property
Hanane Fathi Roswall
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AI and machine learning are reshaping industries, opening new opportunities for innovation. But can your AI invention be patented?

The answer is yes—if it clears two key hurdles: technical character and technical effect. Patent offices like the European Patent Office and the USPTO focus on whether your invention applies AI to a specific technical purpose and delivers measurable technical advantages.

From autonomous vehicle control to advanced image processing, real-world cases show how the correct technical framing can secure protection and turn groundbreaking ideas into protected assets.

Read the full article by Hanane Fathi Roswall here.

Originally published 12.08.2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Hanane Fathi Roswall
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