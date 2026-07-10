ASICS And Novagraaf: A Trusted IP Partnership Built On Clarity And Pragmatism

For more than 20 years, Novagraaf has supported ASICS with trademark and design portfolio management and protection services in Europe. As a global sports brand with a strong heritage and a distinctive portfolio...

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For more than 20 years, Novagraaf has supported ASICS with trademark and design portfolio management and protection services in Europe. As a global sports brand with a strong heritage and a distinctive portfolio, ASICS relies on clear, practical and commercially focused IP advice to safeguard its brands across the EU. For our latest testimonial, we spoke to Marielle Schaar, Manager of the Trademark and Brand Protection Team at ASICS Corporation to find out what makes our IP partnership so successful.

ASICS Corporation is a Japanese sports company known worldwide for its performance footwear, apparel and sporting goods. Its brand philosophy, “Sound Mind, Sound Body”, reflects the company’s commitment to movement, wellbeing and innovation.

An IP partnership built on trust and commitment

In Europe, Novagraaf assists ASICS with a broad range of trademark and design matters, including EU and UK registrations, renewals, portfolio management, disputes and enforcement-related procedures. Novagraaf also advises on the registration of ASICS trademarks and designs, conducts negotiations in certain disputes and handles proceedings, including the preparation and submission of arguments and evidence.

Novagraaf supports ASICS in managing and protecting a European portfolio that includes well-known brands and marks such as ASICS, the ASICS Stripe Design, GEL, Onitsuka Tiger and SOUND MIND, SOUND BODY.

Through Novagraaf UK, ASICS also benefits from support in relation to UK matters, ensuring continuity and consistency across key European markets.

In our client video, Marielle Schaar, Manager of the Trademark and Brand Protection Team at ASICS Corporation, describes Novagraaf as a practical and trusted partner:

“They give no-nonsense advice. They are honest, and their pricing is reasonable.” Marielle Schaar ASICS Corporation Manager, Trademark and Brand Protection Team

She also highlights the value of Novagraaf’s pragmatic approach, particularly in matters where descriptive trademarks ultimately proceeded to registration in ASICS’ favour.

For ASICS, the IP partnership with Novagraaf is built on trust, transparency and a shared focus on finding workable solutions. Novagraaf’s role is not only to protect IP rights, but also to provide strategic guidance that supports ASICS’ long-term brand protection needs in Europe.

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