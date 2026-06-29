OPEN Ears Episode 18 Is Out! (Podcast)

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Chemicals industries
- within Intellectual Property, Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
In this episode, Gary Cox, Principal at Wrays | Intellectual Property, a leading Australian IP firm with over 106 years of history, shares the fascinating journey of expanding an established Perth firm across the vast Australian continent and the strategic decision to join the global Rouse Group with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.
They discuss the complexities of intellectual property law in Southeast Asia, the importance of “simplifying complexity” for clients, and why patience is a litigator’s best friend. Tune in to hear how cultural diversity and a “give it a go” attitude are shaping the future of global legal services.
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