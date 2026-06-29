ARTICLE
29 June 2026

OPEN Ears Episode 18 Is Out! (Podcast)

a
aera

Contributor

aera logo
Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Gary Cox, Principal at Wrays | Intellectual Property, a leading Australian IP firm with over 106 years of history, shares the fascinating journey of expanding an established Perth firm across the vast Australian continent and the strategic decision to join the global Rouse Group with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.
Denmark Intellectual Property
Hanane Fathi Roswall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hanane Fathi Roswall’s articles from aera are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries
aera are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

In this episode, Gary Cox, Principal at Wrays | Intellectual Property, a leading Australian IP firm with over 106 years of history, shares the fascinating journey of expanding an established Perth firm across the vast Australian continent and the strategic decision to join the global Rouse Group with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

They discuss the complexities of intellectual property law in Southeast Asia, the importance of “simplifying complexity” for clients, and why patience is a litigator’s best friend. Tune in to hear how cultural diversity and a “give it a go” attitude are shaping the future of global legal services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Hanane Fathi Roswall
Hanane Fathi Roswall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More