ARTICLE
1 June 2026

CoA, May 27, 2026, Infringement Action, Counterclaim, UPC_CoA_622/2025

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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The appellant argued at first instance that circulation pumps are typically implemented as centrifugal pumps. On appeal, additional textbook excerpts were submitted to substantiate this point. The Court held this as concretization of already conclusive submissions. In addition, this submission was not contested by the respondent, beyond mere arguing late-filing. Uncontested submissions generally cannot be rejected as late-filed.
Germany Intellectual Property
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak and Julia Bernatska
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1. Key takeaways

Further substantiation of already conclusive first-instance submissions is not “new” on appeal

The appellant argued at first instance that circulation pumps are typically implemented as centrifugal pumps. On appeal, additional textbook excerpts were submitted to substantiate this point. The Court held this as concretization of already conclusive submissions. In addition, this submission was not contested by the respondent, beyond mere arguing late-filing. Uncontested submissions generally cannot be rejected as late-filed.

 

Prior art arguments are “new” on appeal if the specific information was never argued at first instance

Even where a prior art document was already filed at first instance, appeal submissions are new if the specific information was not previously argued at first instance.

Identical terms in a claim may have different meanings if the function requires it

The divergent understanding of the term “switching” in different features results from the two features serving different functions, as confirmed by the description.

The language of proceedings is authoritative for claim construction

The Court held that the claims in the language of proceedings (German) were authoritative. The translation in the patent (English) was irrelevant where it supported a different reading.

No legal interest to examine validity of claims that are dependent on claims found patentable

Where a dependent claim is linked to a claim found patentable, the appellant lacks legal interest in examination of the validity of such dependent claim.

2. Division

CoA, LD Duesseldorf (first instance)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_622/2025, UPC_CoA_623/2025

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant (infringement): Grundfos Holding A/S, Denmark

Defendant (infringement): Hefei Xinhu Canned Motor Pump Co., Ltd, China

6. Patents

EP 2 778 423

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 222.2 RoP

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Photo of Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Photo of Julia Bernatska
Julia Bernatska
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