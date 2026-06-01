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CoA, May 27, 2026, Infringement Action, Counterclaim, UPC_CoA_622/2025

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The appellant argued at first instance that circulation pumps are typically implemented as centrifugal pumps. On appeal, additional textbook excerpts were submitted to substantiate this point. The Court held this as concretization of already conclusive submissions. In addition, this submission was not contested by the respondent, beyond mere arguing late-filing. Uncontested submissions generally cannot be rejected as late-filed.