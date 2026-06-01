CoA, May 27, 2026, Infringement Action, Counterclaim, UPC_CoA_622/2025

- within Privacy, Transport, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Further substantiation of already conclusive first-instance submissions is not “new” on appeal
The appellant argued at first instance that circulation pumps are typically implemented as centrifugal pumps. On appeal, additional textbook excerpts were submitted to substantiate this point. The Court held this as concretization of already conclusive submissions. In addition, this submission was not contested by the respondent, beyond mere arguing late-filing. Uncontested submissions generally cannot be rejected as late-filed.
Prior art arguments are “new” on appeal if the specific information was never argued at first instance
Identical terms in a claim may have different meanings if the function requires it
The language of proceedings is authoritative for claim construction
No legal interest to examine validity of claims that are dependent on claims found patentable
2. Division
CoA, LD Duesseldorf (first instance)
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_622/2025, UPC_CoA_623/2025
4. Type of proceedings
infringement action, counterclaim for revocation
5. Parties
Claimant (infringement): Grundfos Holding A/S, Denmark
Defendant (infringement): Hefei Xinhu Canned Motor Pump Co., Ltd, China
6. Patents
EP 2 778 423
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 222.2 RoP
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