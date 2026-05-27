CoA, May 19, 2026, Order On Request For A Discretionary Review, UPC-CoA-67/2026

When deciding whether to allow a discretionary review, the Court of Appeal must consider whether the impugned order of the Court of First Instance is manifestly erroneous and whether the impugned order raises a fundamental question of law and its review is necessary to ensure a consistent application and interpretation of the Rules of Procedure or any other objective of the discretionary review (CoA, UPC_CoA_489/2024, order of 6 September 2024, Motorola v. Ericsson, para. 4; UPC_CoA_805/2025, order of 1 September 2025, Centripetal v. Keysight, paras. 8 and 11)

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1. Key takeaways

Requirements for discretionary review pursuant to R. 220.3 RoP

When deciding whether to allow a discretionary review, the Court of Appeal must consider whether the impugned order of the Court of First Instance is manifestly erroneous and whether the impugned order raises a fundamental question of law and its review is necessary to ensure a consistent application and interpretation of the Rules of Procedure or any other objective of the discretionary review (CoA, UPC_CoA_489/2024, order of 6 September 2024, Motorola v. Ericsson, para. 4; UPC_CoA_805/2025, order of 1 September 2025, Centripetal v. Keysight, paras. 8 and 11)

2. Division

Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-67/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings; discretionary review

5. Parties

Applicant (Claimant in the main proceedings): Advanced Standard Communication LLC



Respondents (Defendants in the main proceedings):

XIAOMI Inc. XIAOMI Communications Co., Ltd. XIAOMI Technology Netherlands B.V. XIAOMI Technology Germany GmbH,

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 016 464

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 220.3 RoP

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