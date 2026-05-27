LD The Hague, May 19, 2026, Order On Preliminary Objection, UPC_CFI-2228/2025, UPC_CFI-1546/2026

- within Privacy, Transport, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Assuming jurisdiction under Art. 8(1) Brussels I Regulation requires a sufficient connection between the defendant and the court seised
The application of the Brussels I Regulation’s (BR) rules to defendants who are not domiciled in a Member State of the UPCA is limited to situations where this is appropriate, regardless of domicile (cf. 71b(2) BR). A prerequisite for accepting jurisdiction is that there must be a connection to the addressed court, which follows from Recitals 13-15 of the BR.
Acts from a defendant which only concern a non-UPCA Member State (here: the UK), but have no connection to territory of the UPC, cannot establish jurisdiction of a court of the UPC under Art. 71b and Art.8 (1) BR.
2. Division
LD The Hague
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI-2228/2025, UPC_CFI-1546/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Preliminary objection in infringement proceedings
5. Parties
Claimant: BMS Innovations, LLC
Defendants: BYD (U.K.) Co., Ltd; BYD Auto Co., Ltd.; BYD Automotive GmbH; BYD Company Limited; BYD Europe B.V.; BYD France SAS; BYD Mobility GmbH; BYD POLSKA SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ; BYD Sweden AB
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 393 001
7. Jurisdictions
International jurisdiction of the UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 19 RoP, Art. 8(1) Brussels I Regulation, Art, 71b Brussels I Regulation
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