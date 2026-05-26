The Price Of Literary Fame – EUIPO Grand Board Refuses Registration Of “GEORGE ORWELL” As A Trademark

1. Background

The Estate of the Late Sonia Brownell Orwell – the estate of George Orwell’s second and final wife – filed an application in March 2018 to register the word mark GEORGE ORWELL as an EUTM for a broad range of goods and services in Classes 9, 16, 28, and 41, including recorded media (Class 9), printed matter such as books, magazines and posters (Class 16), and entertainment, cultural, and educational services (Class 41).

In August 2019, the examiner partially refused the application under Articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(c) EUTMR, finding that the relevant English-speaking public would perceive the sign merely as an indication of the subject matter of the goods and services – i.e. that they are by or about George Orwell – rather than as an indicator of commercial origin. The applicant appealed.

Given diverging decisions within the Office and the Boards of Appeal on the registrability of names of well-known persons for content-oriented goods and services, the Fifth Board of Appeal referred the case to the Grand Board in July 2020. The International Trademark Association (INTA) submitted written observations, and the EUIPO Executive Director provided comments on questions of general interest.