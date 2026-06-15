Court Of Appeal, June 10, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_85/2026

2. Division

Section 2.b)(2)(ii) of the Guidelines provides that the value of a revocation counterclaim “may be” assumed as equal to the infringement action “plus up to 50%,” but only “in the absence of relevant information.” The defendant’s argument that the erga omnes effect of revocation mandated a higher value was rejected, as the Court of First Instance had exercised its discretion with reference to case-specific circumstances.

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_85/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Request for discretionary review (R. 220.3 RoP)

5. Parties

Applicant (Defendant/Counterclaimant): Speed Care Mineral GmbH vs. Respondent (Claimant/Counterdefendant): Teleflex Life Sciences II LLC

6. Patent(s)

Place patent(s)

7. urisdictions

EP 2 077 811

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 220.1 RoP, R. 220.2 RoP, R. 220.3 RoP, R. 22.1 RoP, R. 26 RoP, R. 104(j) RoP, R. 105.5 RoP, R. 102.1 RoP, R. 331.2 RoP, R. 333.1 RoP, R. 333.5 RoP, R. 336 RoP, R. 370.4 RoP, R. 370.6 RoP, Art. 69(1) UPCA.

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