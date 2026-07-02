ARTICLE
2 July 2026

[Webinar] Fashion And Counterfeiting – 28 July 2026

NG
Novagraaf Group

Contributor

Novagraaf Group logo
Explore Firm Details
Join industry experts as they explore the complex relationship between fashion and counterfeiting, examining how brands can protect their intellectual property while navigating the challenges of a global marketplace. This webinar will provide practical insights into combating counterfeit goods and safeguarding brand reputation in the fashion industry.
European Union Intellectual Property
Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Elli Velissaropoulos’s articles from Novagraaf Group are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Novagraaf Group are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)

Webinar #2: Fashion & Counterfeiting 

Tuesday 28 July 2026 | 9am BST, 10am CEST 
Webinar in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now

Fashion and counterfeiting: Protecting brands online and in the real world

Webinar #2 in a trilogy of sessions focusing on the fight against counterfeiting in key industry sectors. 

The second of our trilogy of webinars sharing practical anti-counterfeiting tips for brand owners will cover the fashion sector. Other sessions covered sport and wine & spirits

Why fashion and counterfeiting? 

Fashion brands face high levels of visibility, leading to a rise in IP infringements, including copies of collections, counterfeits of iconic pieces, trademark misuse, illicit sales on marketplaces and social media, and accelerating international flows of fake or grey-market goods. 

How can they anticipate risks and implement an effective protection strategy for your trademarks, designs and other IP assets? 

IP and the fashion sector

Watch our exclusive testimonial from Isabel Marant

We spoke to some of our clients in advance of the webinar to discuss the role of IP in fashion. 

In this exclusive testimonial, Mélanie Fronty, Legal Director at international fashion house Isabel Marant, shares her perspective on the most pressing IP risks facing the fashion sector today, from the trade in counterfeit goods to opportunistic filings.

Watch the video now to discover how Mélanie approaches these challenges at Isabel Marant.

Sign up to our webinar on 28 July

In our dedicated webinar on 28 July, Novagraaf experts Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet, specialists in offline and online brand protection, will provide a timely analysis of counterfeiting dynamics in the fashion world, as well as insights into the monitoring and enforcement strategies (both online and offline) that are essential for addressing rapid copying and the globalisation of distribution channels. This practical 35-minute session will cover how to: 

  • Identify risks for rights holders in the fashion sector;
  • Decipher trends to better understand counterfeiting dynamics;
  • Anticipate, implement and prioritise an effective protection strategy during periods of high exposure. 

This webinar will be in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles) 

Register now! 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Elli Velissaropoulos
Elli Velissaropoulos
Photo of Marc-Emmanuel Mellet
Marc-Emmanuel Mellet
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More