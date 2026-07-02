[Webinar] Fashion And Counterfeiting – 28 July 2026

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Webinar #2: Fashion & Counterfeiting

Tuesday 28 July 2026 | 9am BST, 10am CEST

Webinar in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now

Fashion and counterfeiting: Protecting brands online and in the real world

Webinar #2 in a trilogy of sessions focusing on the fight against counterfeiting in key industry sectors.

The second of our trilogy of webinars sharing practical anti-counterfeiting tips for brand owners will cover the fashion sector. Other sessions covered sport and wine & spirits.

Why fashion and counterfeiting?

Fashion brands face high levels of visibility, leading to a rise in IP infringements, including copies of collections, counterfeits of iconic pieces, trademark misuse, illicit sales on marketplaces and social media, and accelerating international flows of fake or grey-market goods.

How can they anticipate risks and implement an effective protection strategy for your trademarks, designs and other IP assets?

IP and the fashion sector

Watch our exclusive testimonial from Isabel Marant

We spoke to some of our clients in advance of the webinar to discuss the role of IP in fashion.

In this exclusive testimonial, Mélanie Fronty, Legal Director at international fashion house Isabel Marant, shares her perspective on the most pressing IP risks facing the fashion sector today, from the trade in counterfeit goods to opportunistic filings.

Watch the video now to discover how Mélanie approaches these challenges at Isabel Marant.

Sign up to our webinar on 28 July

In our dedicated webinar on 28 July, Novagraaf experts Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet, specialists in offline and online brand protection, will provide a timely analysis of counterfeiting dynamics in the fashion world, as well as insights into the monitoring and enforcement strategies (both online and offline) that are essential for addressing rapid copying and the globalisation of distribution channels. This practical 35-minute session will cover how to:

Identify risks for rights holders in the fashion sector;

Decipher trends to better understand counterfeiting dynamics;

Anticipate, implement and prioritise an effective protection strategy during periods of high exposure.

This webinar will be in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now!