LD Munich, June 22, 2026, Decision, UPC_CFI_293/2025 & UPC_CFI_868/2025

An exceptional case exists in particular when the parties have exchanged all statutory written submissions, all pleading deadlines have lapsed, and only the formal closure of the written procedure remains. The rapporteur’s substantive preparation of the oral hearing must also be well advanced (cf. Hamburg Local Division, order of 28.05.2026, UPC_CFI_1125/2025 – Avago v. Renault). Rule 370.9(b) RoP aims to encourage the earliest possible withdrawal. Such an early withdrawal relieves the Court of the time-, personnel- and cost-intensive burden of hearing preparation.

Here, the written procedure was not yet formally closed. The Claimant’s own motion under Rule 36 RoP had delayed that closure. By that point, the technical judge had already delivered his preliminary opinion (Votum). The rapporteur had also completed his Votum, except for the final remarks on the antitrust objection. The hearing was less than a week away. A withdrawal on the last day of the written procedure could no longer relieve the Court as Rule 370.9(b) RoP intends. The Defendants confirm this point: they withdrew under identical circumstances just two working days later, yet the intervening formal closure of the written procedure left them with no refund.