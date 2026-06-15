LD Hamburg, June 10, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_360/2026 — Security For Costs Against Asset-Pledged Patent Litigation Entity

Florida Statutes’ conditions for recognizing foreign judgments reflect international standards and do not justify ordering security for costs under R. 158 RoP

The fact that a claimant is domiciled in the U.S. does not establish an enforcement risk. Section 55 of the Florida Statutes conditions recognition on ordre publique, reciprocity, and fair trial principles – standards equally present in European jurisdictions. The defendants failed to demonstrate any practice of non-recognition of UPC decisions in Florida. In particular, these rules do not imply that the Courts of the State of Florida would likely deny recognition of decisions of the UPC as of any other European Court who is following a loser-pays rule, using a front-loaded system or is restrictive on discovery or expert hearings.