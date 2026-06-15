LD Munich, June 11, 2026, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_1321/2025

- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
- within Privacy, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
1. Key takeaways
Deadline extensions RoP are assessed strictly: party consent does not bind the Court where the extension would jeopardise hearing preparation
Notably, the Court considered the expected course of the further proceedings and expected the filing of an application to amend the patent, which will result in three further rounds of written submissions. With the hearing date being set to 11 December 2026, the expected end of the written proceedings will be 26 October 2026. Extending the deadline by two weeks as requested would prolong the written proceedings until 9 November 2026, which the court considers to be too close to the date of the oral hearing.
2. Division
Local Division Munich
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_1321/2025
UPC_CFI_1340/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement action and Counterclaim for revocation
5. Parties
Claimant: Advanced Standard Communication LLC
Defendants:
- XIAOMI Inc.
- XIAOMI Communications Co. Ltd.
- XIAOMI Technology Netherlands B.V.
- XIAOMI Technology Germany GmbH
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 016 464 B1
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 9.3 RoP.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]