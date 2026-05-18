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18 May 2026

The UPC Clarifies The Threshold For “imminent Infringement”

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On 13 August, the UPC Court of Appeal held that a marketing authorisation alone is not enough, but once a health technology assessment (HTA), pricing and reimbursement are completed, imminent infringement may be established. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore monitor regulatory steps closely to act in time.
Denmark Intellectual Property
Anna-Kathrine Fevre
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On 13 August, the UPC Court of Appeal held that a marketing authorisation alone is not enough, but once a health technology assessment (HTA), pricing and reimbursement are completed, imminent infringement may be established. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore monitor regulatory steps closely to act in time.

Read the full article by Anna-Kathrine Fevre here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Anna-Kathrine Fevre
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