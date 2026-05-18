The UPC Clarifies The Threshold For “imminent Infringement”

On 13 August, the UPC Court of Appeal held that a marketing authorisation alone is not enough, but once a health technology assessment (HTA), pricing and reimbursement are completed, imminent infringement may be established. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore monitor regulatory steps closely to act in time.

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On 13 August, the UPC Court of Appeal held that a marketing authorisation alone is not enough, but once a health technology assessment (HTA), pricing and reimbursement are completed, imminent infringement may be established. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore monitor regulatory steps closely to act in time.

Read the full article by Anna-Kathrine Fevre here.

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