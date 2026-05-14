TALKUAL Selects Markify Watch To Strengthen Its Brand Protection Strategy

Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that TALKUAL has chosen Markify to watch for new, identical, and confusingly similar trademarks

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France — May 13 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that TALKUAL has chosen Markify to watch for new, identical, and confusingly similar trademarks

Founded in 2020, TALKUAL is a fast-growing foodtech company on a mission to reduce food waste by delivering “imperfect” yet high-quality fruits and vegetables directly from farmers to consumers. By giving a second life to produce that does not meet traditional aesthetic standards, the company contributes to a more sustainable and responsible food system.

As TALKUAL continues to expand its presence and strengthen its brand across markets, protecting its intellectual property has become a strategic priority. By adopting Markify Watch, the company will benefit from advanced trademark monitoring capabilities, enabling early detection of potential conflicts and safeguarding its brand identity.

“We are delighted to welcome TALKUAL as a new client,” said Marco Rossetto, Key Account Manager at Questel. “Their innovative and purpose-driven approach to tackling food waste aligns with our commitment to supporting forward-thinking companies in protecting what makes them unique—their brand.”

Markify Watch provides comprehensive global trademark monitoring, helping businesses identify risks, enforce their rights, and make informed decisions in an increasingly competitive landscape.

This collaboration highlights the importance of robust IP strategies for scaling companies, particularly those driving innovation in sustainability and foodtech.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewal, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients significant savings across the entire IP lifecycle. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

About TALKUAL

TALKUAL is a Spain-based foodtech company dedicated to reducing food waste by rescuing and distributing fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go unsold due to cosmetic standards. By working directly with farmers, TALKUAL promotes sustainable consumption while ensuring quality and affordability. Learn more on talkualfoods.com.

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