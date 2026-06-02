ARTICLE
2 June 2026

CoA, May 26, 2026, Security For Costs, UPC_CoA_74/2026

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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The claimant presented a number of reasons why, in its view, the impugned order is incorrect, including new arguments not raised at first instance. It failed, however, to demonstrate or even argue that the alleged errors are manifest.
Germany Intellectual Property
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak and Julia Bernatska
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1. Key takeaways

discretionary review requires the impugned order to be manifestly erroneous

The claimant presented a number of reasons why, in its view, the impugned order is incorrect, including new arguments not raised at first instance. It failed, however, to demonstrate or even argue that the alleged errors are manifest.

facts and arguments not raised cannot lead to a manifest error

Facts and arguments raised in separate proceedings (such as a license offer to the claimant), in which the defendants are not parties, and which were not submitted by the claimant at first instance, cannot lead to a manifest error. Similar applies to possibility to a litigation insurance, which was not argued by the claimant at first instance.

2. Division

CoA, LD Munich (first instance)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_74/2026

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action, security for costs, discretionary review

5. Parties

Claimant: Advanced Standard Communication LLC, USA

Defendant: Motorola Mobility LLC, USA; Motorola Mobility International Sales LLC, USA; Lenovo (Deutschland) GmbH, Germany; Motorola Mobility Germany GmbH, Germany

6. Patent

EP 3 016 464

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 220.3 RoP.

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Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
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Julia Bernatska
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