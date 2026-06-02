UPC Turns Three: Statistics, Milestones, And Trends

Three years ago, on 1 June 2023, the UPC opened its doors, marking the launch of what is probably the most ambitious patent dispute resolution project globally. The UPC rapidly became a center of gravity in virtually all of the multijurisdictional patent litigation campaigns filed around the world since then. Its jurisdiction covers 18 EU Member states and through its long-arm jurisdiction according to the CJEU BSH v Electrolux decision even all of the meanwhile 40 EPC Member States and thus a market which is significantly larger than the U.S. market.

We at BARDEHLE PAGENBERG have been involved from the very beginning, we have been appearing in about 25% of all of the proceedings filed since then and we are deeply grateful for the opportunities this has created to contribute our share to the development of the system. Some exemplary landmark cases we have been involved in include:

The 10x Genomics v. NanoString (UPC_CFI_2/2023) case complex that was filed on the very first day. It rapidly became a landmark in the Court's early history. Notably, it arose in the Pharma & Life Sciences sector, an area widely expected to adopt a cautious, wait-and-see approach toward the new system. Instead, the case brought high-stakes biotech litigation to the UPC from the outset. As the UPC's first inter partes preliminary injunction proceedings, the case required the Court to address fundamental questions for the first time, including PI requirements, claim construction, inventive step and whether amended claims could be relied upon in PI proceedings. It also produced a series of procedural firsts: the first oral hearing before the UPC (Munich Local Division), the first inter partes PI to be granted, and the first hearing before the Court of Appeal.

Philips v. Belkin (UPC_CFI_390/2023), also filed on the first day. It was the first SEP-case (though the defendants did not raise a FRAND defense) and the first case on the merits that went through both instances of the UPC. In substance, the decisions issued in first instance and by the Court of Appeal clarified several important questions, such as the liability of directors for patent infringements by their companies, the proportionality of recall and destruction claims as well as the competence of the UPC in light of parallel national proceedings. Consequently, the case received widespread attention and was honored as “Impact Case of the Year 2026” by Managing IP.

Dolby v. Beko (UPC_CFI_135/2024; UPC_CFI_477/2024). It was the first case in which the Local Division Düsseldorf issued a decision on a FRAND defense. The Local Division applied the same principles that had already been set forth in Panasonic v. Oppo and Huawei v. NetGear by the local divisions in Mannheim and Munich. In substance, the Court dismissed the FRAND defense because defendants had failed to engage in good faith negotiations and were thus found to be unwilling. Given the shortcomings in the defendants’ conduct, the Court did not have to decide the highly relevant and still open question, whether the owner of a patent that conveys market dominance, but for which no FRAND declaration has been issued (because the patent owner was not involved in the standard-setting), is subject to the FRAND obligations as set forth in Huawei v. ZTE.