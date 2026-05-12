First-Ever CJEU Case On Generative AI And Copyright

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will, for the first time, assess how EU copyright law applies to large language models.

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The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will, for the first time, assess how EU copyright law applies to large language models.

In Like Company v. Google Ireland (C-250/25), Google’s Gemini is accused of reproducing news content without permission, raising key questions about LLM training, AI output liability, and text/data mining exceptions.

Although a ruling isn’t expected until 2027, the outcome is likely to have a lasting impact on AI compliance, publisher rights, and copyright risk in Europe.

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Originally published 01.07.2025

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