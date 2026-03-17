Why IP Matters In Biochar: Protecting And Commercialising Innovation In Europe's Fastest Growing Carbon Removal Sector

As Europe accelerates toward a net zero future, few climate solutions have seen momentum quite like biochar.

Once a niche soil amendment used by agricultural experimenters, biochar is now moving firmly into the climate‑tech mainstream. Europe alone has scaled from 20biochar plants in 2015 to more than 200 by 2024, with 250 expected in 2025. This signals a sector that is quickly reaching industrial maturity.

In this article, we unpack what biochar is, explore why it's growing so quickly, examine the environmental and economic benefits and delve into the IP and legal considerations biochar innovators should be aware of as they enter or scale within this rapidly growing sector.

What is biochar?

Biochar is a carbon‑rich, highly stable form of charcoal. It is created by heating biomass like woodchips, agricultural residues or manure in a low‑oxygen environment through a process known as pyrolysis. This process prevents full combustion and locks carbon into a solid form that can persist in soil for centuries.

Biochar's origins lie in ancient soil‑enhancement techniques. However, modern climate science has reframed biochar as a durable carbon removal technology with additional agronomic benefits. When applied to soil, biochar not only stores carbon but also improves soil health, enhances water retention, and reduces nutrient leaching, making it particularly valuable in regenerative agriculture.

The key benefits of biochar

Biochar offers significant carbon‑sequestration potential. Each tonne applied to soil can lock away the equivalent of three tonnes of CO₂, making it one of the most climate‑efficient negative‑emissions solutions currently available.

Biochar's benefits, however, extend well beyond carbon removal. It also offers meaningful improvements to soil health. By enhancing soil structure, increasing nutrient availability, improving water retention and supporting better root aeration, biochar helps create more resilient crops while reducing the need for additional inputs. This makes biochar an ideal vehicle with which to catalyse the growing shift toward regenerative and sustainable farming systems.

The production of biochar itself supports circular‑economy principles.

It transforms organic waste streams such as forestry residues or manure into long‑term carbon storage and valuable soil‑enhancement products, closing resource‑use loops that are increasingly important to farmers, municipalities, and energy providers.

Beyond its environmental credentials, the market potential for biochar is expanding rapidly. The sector is projected to remove 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually in Europe by 2030, with even greater volumes expected by 2040. This growth opens opportunities across a wide range of commercial areas, including production technologies, carbon‑credit sales, biochar‑enhanced fertilisers and soil products, project development and monitoring as well as the data, certification, and traceability tools needed to underpin a credible carbon‑removal ecosystem.

Why the biochar sector growing so rapidly

There are several factors driving the rapid rise of biochar. These include:

1. Regulatory tailwinds

Europe's policy landscape has shifted decisively in favour of durable carbon removal. The EU's Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF) is creating a harmonised, long‑term standard for verified removals. The Industrial Carbon Management Strategy and proposed 2040 climate targets are integrating biochar into national and EU‑level climate planning.

Together these measures are helping move biochar from voluntary carbon markets into formal climate‑mitigation infrastructure.

2. Market demand

Biochar has rapidly become one of the most mature and scalable CDR methodologies, with market acceptance outpacing many technological solutions. According to industry analyses, 43% of all market‑verified durable removals to date come via Puro.earth biochar CORCs, with issuance growing 166% between 2023 and 2024.

This means buyers - particularly corporates with net‑zero commitments - see biochar as:

Proven

Available now

Cost‑effective relative to engineered removals

Durable (carbon stored for centuries to millennia)

3. Strong support

Countries like Denmark are becoming major biochar testbeds. Denmark issued its first certified biochar sale in 2023 and is backing the industry with a DKK 10 billion support package and the world's first agricultural carbon tax, helping reignite momentum after permitting hurdles.

The Rockstart Biochar Network, launched in 2025, is another example. It brings together startups, corporates, policymakers, and researchers in a way that will strengthen collaboration and drive commercial innovation.

What are the IP and legal considerations biochar innovators need to address?

As the biochar sector moves from niche to infrastructure, the associates legal and IP landscapes are maturing quickly. Companies entering or scaling in this space should pay close attention to the following areas:

1. Protecting the technology

Pyrolysis, processes and proprietary methods are all likely to be eligible for patent protection for:

Reactor design

Heat-recovery systems

Emissions control technologies

Feedstock‑handling systems

AI‑controlled process optimisation

Given the pace of innovation and rising investment, patents are becoming increasingly strategic assets for differentiation and defensibility.

2. Feedstock contracts and supply-chain rights

Because biochar production depends on consistent, sustainable biomass, companies must secure:

Long‑term feedstock sourcing agreements

Clear sustainability and traceability criteria

Contracts addressing competing uses (e.g., biogas plants)

Carbon‑accounting allocations

Misaligned or ambiguous feedstock rights can undermine both commercial operations and carbon‑credit certification.

3. Carbon certification

Biochar‑based CO₂ removal can only be monetised if it meets certification standards such as:

Puro.earth CORCs (currently the most widely used)

Emerging EU‑level CRCF requirements

Innovators must ensure: Transparent MRV (measurement, reporting, verification) Data security and audit trails Accurate lifecycle carbon accounting Alignment with EU requirements as they evolve



Failure in any of these areas can invalidate credits—an increasingly material commercial risk.

4. Local regulations and environmental compliance

As seen in Denmark, permitting delays and public opposition can slow progress. This means successful innovators must understand:

Air-quality standards

Waste‑to‑energy rules

Planning and building permits

Environmental‑impact assessment requirements

Within biochar, regulatory compliance really is a key competitive differentiator.

5. Branding, data and trade secrets

As biochar producers differentiate on:

Feedstock sourcing

Process conditions

Performance characteristics

Additives or co‑products

This means that trade secrets and brand protection are now absolutely essential parts of an IP strategy, especially where patenting is not optimal.

Biochar is no longer an experimental climate tool. It is fast becoming a cornerstone of Europe's carbon‑removal strategy, backed by regulation, accelerating corporate demand and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of innovators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.