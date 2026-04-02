Smarter Brand Protection: AI, Action And ROI

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The New Playbook for Smarter Brand Protection

Counterfeiting and online brand abuse are no longer isolated challenges — they are global, fast-moving, and increasingly sophisticated. From social media and marketplaces to offline distribution networks, brands today must navigate a complex and constantly evolving threat landscape.

This brand protection webinar brings together expert insights and real-world experience, featuring the iconic brand Vivienne Westwood, to explore how leading organizations are transforming brand protection into a strategic, ROI-driven function.

What is online brand protection and why is it important?

Online brand protection refers to the strategies and technologies used to detect, prevent, and enforce against misuse of intellectual property across digital channels. This includes counterfeit products, trademark infringement, impersonation, and unauthorized distribution.

As online ecosystems expand, the most common forms of online brand abuse — from fake listings on marketplaces to social media scams — are becoming more sophisticated. Without a structured approach, these threats can significantly impact revenue, brand reputation, and customer trust.

What you will learn in this brand protection webinar

This session goes beyond theory to provide actionable brand protection best practices that can be applied immediately:

How brands detect counterfeiting on online marketplaces

Discover how leading companies monitor platforms, identify high-risk geographies, and track repeat offenders using advanced tools and data insights.

Discover how leading companies monitor platforms, identify high-risk geographies, and track repeat offenders using advanced tools and data insights. How to combat counterfeit products online and offline

Learn how to combine online enforcement with offline investigations and legal procedures for stronger impact.

Learn how to combine online enforcement with offline investigations and legal procedures for stronger impact. How to prioritize your brand protection budget effectively

Gain practical guidance on where to invest — from focusing on key markets to balancing online and offline actions — to maximize ROI.

Gain practical guidance on where to invest — from focusing on key markets to balancing online and offline actions — to maximize ROI. What tools are available for detecting trademark infringement online

Explore how integrated platforms, domain monitoring, and enforcement tools help streamline detection and action.

Explore how integrated platforms, domain monitoring, and enforcement tools help streamline detection and action. How brands monitor online marketplaces for misuse

Understand how to move from fragmented monitoring to a centralized, cross-channel approach for better visibility and faster response.

What role does AI play in brand protection?

AI is rapidly transforming how brands approach enforcement. In this session, you will explore the latest developments in AI brand monitoring and anti-counterfeiting technologies, including:

Automated detection of suspicious listings at scale

Connecting data across marketplaces, domains, and legal cases

Enhancing accuracy and speed in identifying infringements

Supporting smarter decision-making through actionable insights

You will also gain insights into the latest trends in AI for anti-counterfeiting, helping you stay ahead in an increasingly technology-driven landscape.

How do companies measure ROI from brand protection strategies?

One of the biggest challenges in brand protection is demonstrating value. This webinar provides concrete examples of how companies measure ROI, including:

Takedown performance and enforcement efficiency

Reduction in counterfeit visibility and activity

Damages recovery from infringers

Cost optimization through smarter workflows

By aligning strategy with measurable outcomes, brand protection becomes a driver of business value — not just a cost center.

Why watch the replay?

Whether you are building your strategy or refining an existing approach, this brand protection webinar delivers practical insights you can apply immediately.

By watching, you will learn how to:

Detect and respond to online brand abuse more effectively

Leverage AI and data for smarter enforcement

Allocate your budget for maximum impact

Benchmark your approach against leading brands

This webinar is presented by Elena Galetti, Head of TM Services Architecture, and Yuliya Kotenko, Customer Success Manager. We also had the honour to welcome Otmar Kronthaler, Retail, Brand Protection & Sustainability APAC at Vivienne Westwood.

If you want to learn more about trademark solutions, read also our latest blog post on the topic!