Intellectual Property Records: Avoid These 5 Common Irregular Requests For Recordals

Alongside delaying the process, it is also common for owners of IP to undertake an IP recordal project with only selected IP assets. Again, the idea is that it will save both time and money, as the volume of IP involved in these changes is less.

However, choosing to update the details for only some IP could have disastrous effects. This is particularly the case with associated trademarks and so-called ‘all or nothing’ territories. For example, if looking to change the name under which the IP is registered, some territories require this same change to be filed for all IP assets under the owner—the recordal cannot be selective.

While companies would understandably look to limit the number of IP assets involved in the recordals project, requesting that only select assets are involved has the potential to backfire.