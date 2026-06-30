Central Division (Section Munich), 22 June 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_830/2024
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EPO Board of Appeal revoking a patent in full renders a parallel UPC revocation action devoid of purpose, triggering disposal under R. 360 RoP without a merits decision
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1. Key takeaways
EPO Board of Appeal Revocation Renders UPC Revocation Action Devoid of Purpose
EPO Board of Appeal revoking a patent in full renders a parallel UPC revocation action devoid of purpose, triggering disposal under R. 360 RoP without a merits decision
Stayed UPC proceedings must be resumed under R. 296.2 RoP once the triggering event — here a final EPO Board of Appeal decision — has occurred.
Where neither party retains a legal interest in adjudication, the action is disposed of under R. 360 and R. 363 RoP without examination of the merits.
The unsuccessful party (here: Patentee/Defendant) bears costs under Art. 69(1) UPCA even in proceedings disposed of without a merits decision (R. 150 RoP).
2. Division
Central Division (Section Munich)
3. UPC number
UPC 830/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Revocation action
5. Parties
Claimant: UPM-Kymmene Oy
Defendant: International N&H Denmark ApS
1. Patent(s)
EP 3 540 068
2. Jurisdictions
UPC
3. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 150, 360 RoP, Art.69 UPCA.
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