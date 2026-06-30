Central Division (Section Munich), 22 June 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_830/2024

Stayed UPC proceedings must be resumed under R. 296.2 RoP once the triggering event — here a final EPO Board of Appeal decision — has occurred.

Where neither party retains a legal interest in adjudication, the action is disposed of under R. 360 and R. 363 RoP without examination of the merits.

The unsuccessful party (here: Patentee/Defendant) bears costs under Art. 69(1) UPCA even in proceedings disposed of without a merits decision (R. 150 RoP).

2. Division Central Division (Section Munich) 3. UPC number UPC 830/2024 4. Type of proceedings Revocation action 5. Parties Claimant: UPM-Kymmene Oy

Defendant: International N&H Denmark ApS