Court Of Appeal, June 18, 2026, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CoA_907/2026

(a) whether the party can justify that the submissions could not reasonably have been made at first instance,

(b) the relevance of the new submissions, and

(c) the position of the other party.



Evidence relating to a company the respondents had acquired years earlier was held inadmissible.

In the case at hand, the respondents’ absence from the oral hearing further weighed against admissibility, as the Court could not question them on complex issues raised by the prior art that was the subject of the late transmission, including translation accuracy, the disclosure of a number of the patent features and the enablement of the teaching disclosed therein.