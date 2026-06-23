- within Privacy, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
New facts and evidence on appeal face a strict admissibility threshold under Art. 73(4) UPCA and R. 222.2 RoP.
(a) whether the party can justify that the submissions could not reasonably have been made at first instance,
(b) the relevance of the new submissions, and
(c) the position of the other party.
Evidence relating to a company the respondents had acquired years earlier was held inadmissible.
In the case at hand, the respondents’ absence from the oral hearing further weighed against admissibility, as the Court could not question them on complex issues raised by the prior art that was the subject of the late transmission, including translation accuracy, the disclosure of a number of the patent features and the enablement of the teaching disclosed therein.
A party absent from the oral hearing is confined to its written submissions under R. 116.2, 116.3 and 240 RoP.
Under Art. 69 EPC, product claims are construed based on the finished product, not the manufacturing method.
2. Division
Court of Appeal (first instance: LD Düsseldorf)
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_907/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Proceedings for provisional measures (appeal)
5. Parties
Appellant (Applicant at first instance): Occlutech GmbH
vs.
Respondent 1 (Defendant at first instance): Lepu Medical (Europe) Cooperatief U.A.
Respondent 2 (Defendant at first instance): Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
6. Patent(s)
EP 1 998 686
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 116.2 RoP, R. 116.3 RoP, R. 213 RoP, R. 222.2 RoP
Art. 69 EPC, Art. 73(4) UPCA
Court of Appeal, June 18, 2026, order on provisional measures, UPC_CoA_907/2026 » UPC Law Please click here to read the full report.
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