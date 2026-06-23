ARTICLE
23 June 2026

Court Of Appeal, June 18, 2026, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CoA_907/2026

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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New facts and evidence on appeal face a strict admissibility threshold under Art. 73(4) UPCA and R. 222.2 RoP. The Court considers three factors: (a) whether the party can justify that the submissions could not reasonably have been made at first instance, (b) the relevance of the new submissions, and (c) the position of the other party.
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Benedikt Dellen and Nico Karius
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1. Key takeaways

New facts and evidence on appeal face a strict admissibility threshold under Art. 73(4) UPCA and R. 222.2 RoP.

The Court considers three factors:

(a) whether the party can justify that the submissions could not reasonably have been made at first instance,
(b) the relevance of the new submissions, and
(c) the position of the other party.

Evidence relating to a company the respondents had acquired years earlier was held inadmissible.

In the case at hand, the respondents’ absence from the oral hearing further weighed against admissibility, as the Court could not question them on complex issues raised by the prior art that was the subject of the late transmission, including translation accuracy, the disclosure of a number of the patent features and the enablement of the teaching disclosed therein.

A party absent from the oral hearing is confined to its written submissions under R. 116.2, 116.3 and 240 RoP.

The respondents did not attend the oral hearing and the Court treated them as relying only on their written case. This proved disadvantageous when late-filed evidence raised questions that the Court could not explore without the respondents’ participation.

Under Art. 69 EPC, product claims are construed based on the finished product, not the manufacturing method.

A braiding made from a single wire that is cut into multiple wires during manufacturing results in a finished product comprising multiple wires or threads. The claim requirement of “a braiding of thin wires or threads” is therefore satisfied regardless of the starting material used.

2. Division

Court of Appeal (first instance: LD Düsseldorf)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_907/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Proceedings for provisional measures (appeal)

5. Parties

Appellant (Applicant at first instance): Occlutech GmbH

vs.

Respondent 1 (Defendant at first instance): Lepu Medical (Europe) Cooperatief U.A.

Respondent 2 (Defendant at first instance): Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 998 686

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 116.2 RoP, R. 116.3 RoP, R. 213 RoP, R. 222.2 RoP
Art. 69 EPC, Art. 73(4) UPCA

Court of Appeal, June 18, 2026, order on provisional measures, UPC_CoA_907/2026 » UPC Law Please click here to read the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Benedikt Dellen
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Nico Karius
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